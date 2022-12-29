Read full article on original website
TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
Suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with TPD and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police officers
TULSA — Police officers shot and killed a man at a cemetery in north Tulsa early Saturday after he had led them on a lengthy pursuit, investigators say, firing from his vehicle as he tried to elude them. The incident began with a traffic stop about 3:30 a.m. near...
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
Local Business Offers Reward
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the theft of a Delco car hauler. Pro-Ag Services is offering a $1000 reward in an effort to apprehend the suspects and recover the car hauler that was stolen from their West facility. The...
Deadly officer-involved shooting prompts road closure
Tulsa Police Department along with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police are working a overnight fatal officer-involved shooting after the suspect refused to follow commands.
Caney PD Looking for Man Wanted for Questioning
The Subject Has Been Identified. The Caney Police Department is requesting help identifying a person of interest. The person was seen at Bubbas Bubbles laundry mat on Saturday around 4:00pm. They appear to be a white male with dark-colored hair wearing a ball cap and glasses. Caney PD believes he was driving a white pickup truck.
Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Financial Crimes Unit of the Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest who could be involved in a stolen check investigation. Police say the woman is suspected of altering a stolen check and attempting to cash it at a local department store.
Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
Tulsa police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244
Tulsa police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244 Saturday evening. Both highways were closed during the investigation
Tulsan accused of leaving threatening message & taking weapon to Tulsa clinic
Zachariah Kade McGuire is charged in a federal court for the incident in November 2022 after he tried to get an appointment.
23 years later: Search continues for missing Oklahoma teens
23 years after they were last seen, authorities say they continue to get new leads about the whereabouts of two missing Craig County teenagers.
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
Man arrested in connection to Chanute homicide
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) have arrested a man in connection to a Chanute homicide that happened in early December.
Ballistic shields gifted to Bartlesville Police Department's school resource officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department was gifted three new ballistic shields to be used in Bartlesville public schools, the department said Thursday. BPD said the funds for the shields were donated by David B. King from The Lyon Foundation and State Farm Agent Jim Moore. Chief...
Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa
Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
Ralston resident injured in accident
LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
Tulsa police trying to identify Christmas pranksters accused of being disruptive, vulgar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the pictured individuals. TPD says the people in the pictures are persons of interest for lewd or indecent proposals or acts to children 16 and under. On Dec. 20, both Jack in the Box and Dunkin Donuts...
Tip Leads to Burglary Arrest
A Chanute man was charged with burglary after officers responded to a report of someone trespassing. Earlier this week officers with the Chanute Police Department were called to the 1500 block of S. Edith Ave. for someone who appeared to have been trespassing. After an investigation and speaking with those involved, 22-year-old Ian Faller was subsequently arrested for aggravated burglary, theft, and criminal trespass. The arrest report was forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review.
