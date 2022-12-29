Read full article on original website
Related
68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday
The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are tossing in proposals to amend the Montana Constitution — 48 unintroduced bills so far on that topic alone. But Republicans said there’s some duplication, and passing them won’t be […] The post 68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ypradio.org
Montana GOP leadership confirms formation of election integrity committee
During the upcoming legislative session, Montana lawmakers will launch a six-person select committee dedicated to discussing election integrity. Montana Free Press last week confirmed the committee’s formation with Senate majority leadership. Responding to emailed questions, spokesperson Kyle Schmauch wrote that the joint committee will include two Republican lawmakers from the House and two from the Senate, along with one Democrat from each chamber. The committee will not have the ability to pass bills to the floor of either chamber, but will have to advance any policy proposals through standing committees in the House or Senate.
montanarightnow.com
Montana Historical Society Announces Public Programs for January
The Montana Historical Society’s popular public programs temporarily are moving to a new time and place. January includes three free programs, all of which will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Library, 120 So. Last Chance Gulch. The new location is needed as the Montana Historical Society’s current home is under renovation, possibly for the next two years.
kiowacountypress.net
Group rallies to protect Montana constitution
(Big Sky Connection) The new year begins with the prospect of big changes to the Montana state Constitution that have been drafted by GOP lawmakers and opposed by conservation groups and others. The Republican-controlled Legislature has already introduced almost four dozen measures to change the document, which dates to the...
Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position
Former legislator Brad Tschida confirmed Friday he is in discussions with the Montana Public Service Commission about taking a job as its next executive director. Tschida, a Republican from Missoula, said he has not accepted an offer, but he is weighing several factors. For example, he said his wife is retired, and he has been […] The post Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Post Register
Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations
HELENA, Mont. — A judge lifted a temporary restraining order Nov. 29 that limited wolf hunting and trapping in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental...
Housing, taxes and broadband, oh my!
Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Eric Dietrich’s turn. I kicked...
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
KPVI Newschannel 6
Montana education advocates set to speak at OPI event in Helena
As the 2023 legislative session kicks off, the Montana Office of Public Instruction will be holding a ceremony championing the parents of students in Helena next week. In what will be called the “Parents as Our First Teachers,” the celebration follows a tour across the state by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen where she met with parents, educators and legislators. During these meetings, the former Billings public school teacher fielded questions and comments ranging from school curriculum and teacher pay to budgetary spending to special education needs to determine educational priorities for the upcoming session.
Montana legislators to review a bill that would regulate sober living houses
In the upcoming year, a bill will be reviewed by the Montana Legislature that would regulate sober living homes in the state and would make a massive impact in Billings.
New Year’s Resolutions: Hilarious Suggestions for Montana Towns
Well, it's almost time for us to lie to ourselves about improving again. Oh boy. Jokes aside, a new year is a great opportunity to set goals for yourself. It's hard work, but if you follow through on your New Year's resolution, the payoff can be huge. No individual is...
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 12/31/22
It is traditionally one of the biggest ice fishing days of the season. The time around new years day has always been a great time to hit the hard water. Hear all of our latest fishing reports from our correspondents around the state.
Montana Innocence Project reacts to settlement with its first freed client
The Montana Innocence Project is currently working on roughly 50 active investigation cases. A recent settlement gives hope to current and future clients.
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
montanarightnow.com
How the NDAA impacts service members in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When it comes to the national guard - there are two big things that will impact guardsmen the most, and that is the 4.6 percent pay raise and a provision that expands healthcare for those coming who have finished helping with a national emergency like COVD, floods or fires.
CNA course filling Montana's healthcare worker gap on tribal land
Entering the healthcare field is often overwhelming, with high upfront costs to get started, and in Montana, there’s also the reality of having to travel to get to class.
southarkansassun.com
Montana Received $200 Unemployment Benefits Using Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF)
Residents of Montana have received $200 worth of unemployment benefits using the Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). This was implemented as Congress has not approved of another pandemic stimulus package yet, says Montana.Gov. In November 2020, Montana Governor Steve Bullock has announced the establishment of the Interim Pandemic Assistance program. This...
agupdate.com
Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals set for Jan. 12-14 in Great Falls
Come mid-January, the competitors in the 44th Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit (MPRC) will be vying for prize money and buckles at the circuit finals in Great Falls, Mont., on Jan 12-14. In order to qualify for the circuit finals, competitors must have entered 15 rodeos on the circuit if they...
Comments / 2