Newark, DE

CBS Philly

Eagles cheerleaders, Swoop surprise local team heading to nationals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local cheerleading team got a surprise from the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and mascot Swoop right here at CBS Philadelphia's studios.The George Washington High School Eagles cheer team was performing a few Eagles chants when Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders made a surprise entrance.The team was all smiles when they met up with the Birds a few days before George Washington's cheer team to become first Philly Public League school to head to NationalsOn New Year's Day, the Washington Eagles cheer team will be joining the Phlladelphia Eagles cheer team and performing at halftime at Lincoln Financial Field....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Lower Merion explodes past Chester in second half for rivalry victory

CHESTER — Each new installment of the historic rivalry between Lower Merion and Chester presents different nuances that make the latest version so distinct. Rosters change from year to year, and the venue in which the matchup is played tends to differ. The magnitude in which the teams play has also differed, like when the Aces and Clippers have faced off in the state championship game on three separate occasions with the most recent example coming in 2013. The one constant is Aces head coach Gregg Downer and his philosophy on player development is one of the most renowned in all of Pa. high school basketball.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
Washington Examiner

Is Philadelphia trying to suppress recycling?

The other day, I embraced my inner environmentalist and tried to get my mother a free recycling bin issued by Philadelphia's Department of Streets. I figured it would be easy since there wasn't any cost. I planned to show up, get the bin, and drive back to my mother's house. However, when I tried to get one, I was stopped by multiple city workers and yelled at like I was trying to steal the Declaration of Independence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

2022 Rewind: Interest rises in A.I. du Pont going green to stem enrollment drop

This story was originally published in November 2022. The leader of a Red Clay task force wants to reinvent Alexis I. du Pont High School as a magnet school with a green campus that offers environmental science classes to prepare students for jobs in the eco-industries. The rebranding move, which has been warmly endorsed by government officials and others, is ... Read More
GREENVILLE, DE
CBS Philly

Police identify Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.On Sunday, police identified the victim as Isheena Williams of Philadelphia. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WILMINGTON, DE
morethanthecurve.com

Winter indoor golf league forming at Fairways & Dreams in Conshohocken

Registration is open for the winter golf league at Fairways & Dreams Indoor Golf located at Plymouth Square Shopping Center in Conshohocken. The league tees off the week of January 16th. Below are the details about the league:. 2 person teams. Entree fee $750/team (includes 3 practice rounds to establish...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

bb.q Korean Chicken opening Newark location in early January

The bb.q Chicken chain will open its first restaurant in Delaware on Jan. 5 in Newark. The restaurant located at 165 S. Main St. near the University of Delaware campus, will feature a Chicken Cafe concept, designed for lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night visits. The menu will feature beer, chicken and other Korean items. The opening ceremony is slated for 11 a.m.
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

Pennsylvania man struck and killed while crossing Route 1 near Lewes

A Pennsylvania man was struck and killed Dec. 30 while trying to cross Route 1 south of Postal Lane. The man, 62, of Glen Mills, Pa., was crossing Route 1 eastbound at 9:53 p.m. when he walked into the right lane of the roadway and into the path of a Silverado pickup truck traveling southbound on Route 1, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
LEWES, DE
CBS Philly

1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by car in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after being hit by a car in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Delaware Avenue, police say. Wilmington police say that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another one was brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.There is also no information on the vehicle that struck the two people and whether or not it stopped.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Pennsylvania man hit, killed by truck in Lewes

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Lewes on Friday night. Around 9:53 p.m., police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway near Postal Lane. At the same time, police say a male subject was was crossing the highway. The man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing, and walked into the path of the truck, say police.
LEWES, DE
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City

Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Manayunk, Philadelphia

Enjoy an urban experience with small-town charm when you visit the neighborhood of Manayunk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings dot the streets of this commercial district along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path. Manayunk was originally called the town...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

