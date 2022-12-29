Read full article on original website
Related
visitusaparks.com
Immerse Yourself in Oklahoma’s Native American History
Oklahoma has abundant Native American history. Formerly known simply as “Indian Territory,” it is here that over 30 Indian tribes were relocated during the peak of western migration. In total, 67 unique tribal nations have at one point called Oklahoma home. The name Oklahoma itself is a Choctaw Indian word that means “red people.”
KOCO
TIMELINE: First severe weather risk of the year expected in Oklahoma
The first severe weather risk of the year is expected in Oklahoma. On Monday, parts of Oklahoma could see severe weather, including a tornado risk. The risk for strong tornadoes will set up across east Texas, Arkansas and northwest Louisiana. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able...
news9.com
Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table
David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
tulsapeople.com
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
The Hobbit House is Oklahoma’s Most Epic & Unusual Airbnb Rental in the Sooner State
How would you like to stay overnight in a hobbit house? Well, you can do just that with this amazing Airbnb in Oklahoma. Kick back, relax, unwind and enjoy yourself hobbit style! This has to be one of, if not the most, epic and unique rentals in the Sooner State. If you're a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien it's an absolute must-experience!
KOCO
Oklahoma will ring in 2023 with mild weather
Oklahomans can enjoy mild weather during the last day of 2022. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox gives the latest weather update for New Year's Eve. Watch the video player above for the forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahomans named to Route 66 Centennial Commission
TULSA, Okla. — President Biden announced his intent to appoint several Oklahomans this week to serve as members on the Route 66 Centennial Commission. Among them include Author Michael Wallis, Business owner and Galena, Kansas Mayor, Dale Oglesby and Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz. In 2019, Gatz was...
earnthenecklace.com
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?
Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm on-track to hit Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming Monday
SIDNEY - A key change in the weather forecast created challenges for meteorologists to make snowfall predictions on a winter storm expected to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, Northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming Monday. The National Weather Service says signs pointed toward a period of heavy freezing drizzle developing southeast of...
Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife To Host Trap Classes in 2023
If you're an Oklahoma outdoorsman that wants to extend your outdoor hunting season, or if you've ever wanted to learn how to trap, the OK Wildlife Department will be hosting workshops across the state in 2023. What is there to trap in Oklahoma? Glad you asked. Coyotes, raccoons, and bobcats...
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma State Parks to offer free guided hikes to kick off the new year
Oklahoma State Parks is kicking off the new year with guided hikes and free parking. On New Year's Day, Oklahoma State Parks will offer guided hikes and parking free of charge to Oklahomans looking to ring in the new year outdoors. Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year's Day at several state parks.
KOCO
Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
KOCO
2022 Year in Review: Sky 5 captures some of Oklahoma's biggest, craziest moments
As 2022 comes to a close, KOCO 5 is taking a look back at some of the biggest moments of the year. And many of those moments couldn't have been covered without Sky 5!. KOCO 5's Alejandra Briones looks at some of the craziest moments caught from high in the sky. Open the video player above to watch.
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
You’ll Never Guess What Oklahoma’s #1 New Year’s Resolution is for 2023
I don't know about you but I'm ready to say goodbye, more like good riddance to 2022. We're just a few short days away from 2023 and as we ring in the new year a lot of Oklahomans are making New Year's resolutions. A new year, new you kind of...
KOCO
Residents of Oklahoma town continue dealing with water lines broken during cold snap
LUTHER, Okla. — Cities and towns across Oklahoma are trying to fix pipes and water lines after last week's cold snap. In Luther, staff members are doing their best to fix everything they can. But some residents are still dealing with broken pipes. Luther resident Juan Hester showed KOCO...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Oklahoma: Key Facts
Oklahoma has beautiful countryside and plenty of uninhabited space, theoretically the ideal habitat for mountain lions (Puma concolor). That, combined with relatively frequent sightings, makes the elusive animal a hot topic of conversation among local residents. But are there mountain lions living in Oklahoma?. The article below explores this question...
KLAW 101
Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3