Ricky

The soccer player who got assassinated for scoring on his own goal

It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Columbian national team. He was much respected by the Columbian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95. Pope Francis will celebrate his funeral...
US set to again require COVID tests for travelers from China

WASHINGTON (AP) —The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation's strict anti-virus controls. China's “zero COVID” policies had kept the country's...
Happy Poinsettia Day – I mean Cuetlaxochitl Day

One of my most precious possessions is a round, painted ceramic cookie tray in the shape of a poinsettia that was given to me by my mother. Every Christmas, this vivid red tray with a yellow blossom in the center has held the sweet holiday treats and candies we’ve prepared to mark this season, so it was especially meaningful when she gave it to me to pass on the tradition.
North Platte, NE
