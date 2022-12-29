Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
December dropped deep freeze and destructive tornadoes
The first couple of weeks of December were tranquil. Then things got interesting. In mid-December, a deepening storm system in the Midwest slung out a punishing mix of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes in Texas on December 12th and 13th, and became even more terrifying as they tore through Louisiana and Mississippi. A tornado that developed near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth knocked over some railway cars, did minor damage to homes in North Richland Hills, and continued northeast into Grapevine where it crossed Highway 114 near Baylor Scott & White hospital and caused major roof damage to the Sam’s Club, injuring five people. The storm did yet more damage at Grapevine Mills Mall, where five additional injuries were reported. It even triggered a brief Tornado Warning in southeast Flower Mound.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
KXII.com
Veteran from Denison is paralyzed after an ATV accident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Denison native, Josh Prado is described by friends and family as a great American hero. Prado’s longtime family friend, Rhonda Koeppen said, “He had gone to the military, then he went to the sheriff’s department, was doing several special things. He’s always just had the most outgoing personality you could ever dream of.” It appeared that Prado had everything going right for him, until Christmas day of 2021.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Family on Edge After Coyote Encounter
A McKinney neighborhood is on alert after a coyote killed a family’s dog. It happened Monday night in the Stone Brooke Crossing neighborhood near Virginia Parkway and Ridge Road. "It happened in a few seconds,” resident Silvio Mokotov said. Mokotov was following his 11-year-old daughter and a friend...
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
Three Texas Food Banks Make Forbes’ Top 100 Charities List
Three Texas food banks have made the list of Forbes’ top 100 charities in the United States. The North Texas Food Bank in Plano ranked at No. 87, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in Texas came in at No. 73 and the San Antonio Food Bank ranked at No. 93.
KXII.com
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Driver error is to blame for a crash on Highway 82, Wednesday afternoon. Southmayd and Whitesboro Fire responded to a call around noon near Southmayd. According to Southmayd Fire, a person driving an SUV fell asleep at the wheel and clipped the back of an eighteen-wheeler,...
KXII.com
Driver crashes through Durant business
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A Durant business is picking up the pieces today. Around 5 p.m. Thursday evening, a car crashed through one of its offices. The driver, Brandon Son reportedly lost control of the car and slammed into the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance office off of 1st Avenue, next to Magnolia Cafe.
KTEN.com
What to expect in the new year if you are moving to Texoma
(KTEN) — As we close the book on 2022, we look at how the housing market has affected Texomans. The price of housing has remained high over the past years, but towards the third quarter of 2022, interest rates are starting to turn the corner. "What we have seen...
KXII.com
Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An early morning fire leaves a Grayson County man without a home this evening. It happened on FM 120 West of Pottsboro at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Resident, Nolan Osborne told News 12 that he woke up to blaring smoke alarms and was able to make...
KXII.com
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning. Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area. Robertson also led them on a chase. Police said there...
KXII.com
Gordonville woman arrested for hit and run
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The driver of a hit and run is facing charges. Tabatha Tarpley, 23, out of Gordonville, reportedly hit a car while driving in the 1700 block of South Mirick. Denison officers said Tarpley left the scene before they arrived. She was arrested less than half a mile...
Frisco police warning about new 'jugging' theft trend
Frisco police are warning people about “jugging” it’s a crime that’s on the rise. Police say bank jugging is when criminals watch customers conduct business at a bank, and then follow them looking for an opportunity to break into their car
Credit card skimmers: A growing problem for North Texans
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Credit card skimmers are being installed in more places than ever before, and getting back the money isn't always a guarantee. One North Texas couple learned that lesson the hard way.Kelsi DeKeyser had barely returned home from shopping when she got the fraud alert. In a matter of minutes she was on the phone with her bank, but the criminals worked faster. In one afternoon – while she was still on the phone with Wells Fargo – the crooks drained approximately $6,500 from her family's checking account. "I just felt horrible," she told CBS11. "I felt like I...
KTEN.com
Unexpected windfall for Fannin County agencies
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners Court is distributing just under $37,000 from unclaimed capital property credits across the county. Capital property credits are funds returned to customers by electric cooperatives. If unclaimed, counties can redistribute the funds. The Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce is set to receive...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Sheriff’s Department Earns “CART” Certification
On December 26, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received an exciting notification that Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) has become the third CART in Texas, the 32nd in the United States to become certified. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has participated in this law enforcement program for over ten years, with numerous children found and returned home.
KXII.com
Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -A man and woman from Bryan County are in custody after Hugo Police made a traffic stop on West Jackson Street Friday. Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Hernandez gave a false name...
KTEN.com
Johnston County sheriff: Where are jail funds?
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a public corruption case in Johnston County at the request of Sheriff Gary Dodd. In a Facebook video, Dodd maintained that county commissioners have "willfully and knowingly" refused to provide funding for the county jail. The sheriff also requested a supplemental pay raise for an employee in his office to compensate for an increase in work responsibilities. That salary bump would come out of the sheriff's office discretionary fund.
November and December 2022 Grand Jury Indictments
The Hopkins County Grand Jury signed 12 indictments during the December 2022 session and 68 indictments during the November 2022 session, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. December 2022 Indictments. Named in the December indictments were eight individuals, including two men accused of two offenses each and one man accused...
Comments / 0