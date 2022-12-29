Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Balogun scores season-high as Duke women's basketball rings in new year with home win against Louisville
New year. Same Duke team. After a big win over No. 6 N.C. State on the road Thursday, the Blue Devils continued their winning ways Sunday by defeating Louisville 63-56. Duke forced 17 Cardinal turnovers and was led by senior wing Elizabeth Balogun, who scored a season-high 20 points. “This...
Chronicle
Young's double-double, Blakes' first start lead Duke men's basketball past Florida State at home to end 2022
The Blue Devils are wrapping up the year with a good taste in their mouths. No. 17 Duke defeated Florida State 86-67 in Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday to remain undefeated at home this season. The Blue Devils were led by graduate center Ryan Young, who marked a Duke career-high with 20 points. Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead also recorded a career-high with 16 points. Moreover, sophomore guard Jaylen Blakes continued his scoring excellence with 17 points in his first career start for Duke.
Chronicle
ChronSports' Top 10 of 2022 — No. 2: Duke football rights the ship, wins Military Bowl in successful first season under Elko
As 2022 comes to a close, The Chronicle's sports department takes a look back at the biggest stories of the year in Duke athletics. Each day, we will review a major game, event or storyline that helped shape the course of the year for the Blue Devils. Coming in at...
Chronicle
'We count on her': Taylor's big night the difference in Duke women's basketball's defeat of No. 6 N.C. State
With less than five minutes left to play, it seemed as though the Blue Devils’ chances of an upset were getting slimmer with each passing second. No. 6 N.C. State was encroaching on Duke’s lead as a layup and free throw from sophomore Aziaha James pulled the Wolfpack within six. Defense has been the Blue Devils’ signature all year, yet when the Blue Devils needed an offensive hero to put N.C. State in its place, they looked to the player who has come up big all year long: senior guard Celeste Taylor.
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke men's basketball's New Year's Eve matinee against Florida State
After a week off for the holidays, No. 17 Duke is back in action. Following the Blue Devils’ 81-70 loss to Wake Forest, they will look to bounce back in another ACC contest against Florida State. Here are five things to know as the Blue Devils take on the Seminoles Saturday afternoon in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Chronicle
TAYLOR'S VERSION: Taylor, Balogun lead Duke women's basketball to upset win at No. 6 N.C. State
In any sport, there is no game like a rivalry game to ignite fierce and sudden competition. When neighboring teams play one another, rankings fly out the window and all bets are off, except for one: The game is going to be worth watching. Thursday night was no exception, as...
