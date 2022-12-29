ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young's double-double, Blakes' first start lead Duke men's basketball past Florida State at home to end 2022

The Blue Devils are wrapping up the year with a good taste in their mouths. No. 17 Duke defeated Florida State 86-67 in Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday to remain undefeated at home this season. The Blue Devils were led by graduate center Ryan Young, who marked a Duke career-high with 20 points. Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead also recorded a career-high with 16 points. Moreover, sophomore guard Jaylen Blakes continued his scoring excellence with 17 points in his first career start for Duke.
'We count on her': Taylor's big night the difference in Duke women's basketball's defeat of No. 6 N.C. State

With less than five minutes left to play, it seemed as though the Blue Devils’ chances of an upset were getting slimmer with each passing second. No. 6 N.C. State was encroaching on Duke’s lead as a layup and free throw from sophomore Aziaha James pulled the Wolfpack within six. Defense has been the Blue Devils’ signature all year, yet when the Blue Devils needed an offensive hero to put N.C. State in its place, they looked to the player who has come up big all year long: senior guard Celeste Taylor.
