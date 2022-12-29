ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reisterstown, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve

OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: House Party With Over 600 Tickets Sold Prevented From Taking Place Sunday in Laytonsville

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: A large house party that had sold over 600 tickets and was scheduled to take place Sunday night in Laytonsville was cancelled after the owners of the home became aware of the event and alerted Montgomery County Police. According to a Tiktok video that was promoting the event, it promised to be the “DMV’s Biggest Mansion Pool Party” and was taking place on over “3+ acres of land” with “10+ security guards.” MCPD sent out a notice to the community on Sunday afternoon, stating “An event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of Sundown Rd. in Laytonsville, has been cancelled. Montgomery County Police will be present and are advising attendees to stay away from the area and contact event organizers for a refund.”
LAYTONSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: Montgomery and Wheaton Mall Owner Plans to Sell All U.S. Properties By The End of 2023

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from April 2022: In March of 2021, it was reported that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) planned to sell all of it’s US holdings in 2022. This would include Montgomery Mall and Wheaton Mall (Westfield Montgomery and Westfield Wheaton), both located in Montgomery County. Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant told investors last week that Unibail wants to shed most of its U.S. properties by the end of 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which pushes things back about a year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
newjerseylocalnews.com

Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.

D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish

BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays.  Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 5 teenagers assault, rob man searching for lost dog in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — Five teenagers assaulted and robbed a man who was searching for his lost dog, Anne Arundel County police said. County police said officers were called around 2:40 p.m. Thursday to the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Dove Court in Severn. The man told police he received...
SEVERN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy