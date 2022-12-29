Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
New Year's fireworks forecast update; Mild for Ravens game
Meteorologist Tony Pann shows how the rain will taper off late Saturday night, it appears, in time for New Year's festivities! And, the weather will be mild for the Ravens game Sunday night.
WUSA
Prince George's Co. man remembers getting life-altering health diagnosis
This Laurel high school grad had a game plan. That all changed when he entered the 9th grade.
foxbaltimore.com
HAPPY NEW YEAR | Baltimore rings in the year 2023 with fireworks at the Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last night, Baltimore had an amazing fireworks display at the Inner Harbor to bring in the new year. Despite the rainy weather throughout the day, Baltimore was able to bring in 2023 by lighting up the sky. Last week, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The...
Local man fishes electric scooters out of the Inner Harbor
As people continue to dump electric scooters into the inner harbor, one man is trying his best to help clean up the mess.
WJLA
DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: House Party With Over 600 Tickets Sold Prevented From Taking Place Sunday in Laytonsville
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: A large house party that had sold over 600 tickets and was scheduled to take place Sunday night in Laytonsville was cancelled after the owners of the home became aware of the event and alerted Montgomery County Police. According to a Tiktok video that was promoting the event, it promised to be the “DMV’s Biggest Mansion Pool Party” and was taking place on over “3+ acres of land” with “10+ security guards.” MCPD sent out a notice to the community on Sunday afternoon, stating “An event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of Sundown Rd. in Laytonsville, has been cancelled. Montgomery County Police will be present and are advising attendees to stay away from the area and contact event organizers for a refund.”
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
foxbaltimore.com
Firefighters respond to 3-story house fire in Baltimore on New Year's Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Firefighters battled a fire at a 3-story home in Baltimore, early on New Year's Day. The Baltimore City Fire Department's Engine 14 crew posted about the fire on social media, calling it "the first dwelling fire of the New Year." Crews responded to 316 S. Mount...
WJLA
Owner takes polar plunge to save dog after he falls through icy pond in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Moose, Moose, Moose the adventures you’ve had and the story you could tell of your time on the run and your brush with mortality. Your people can only imagine. We know the beginning of the story and the happy ending, but what...
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
Doctors warn residents about the dangers of radon gas
Health officials are urging people to get their homes tested for radon gas. The deadly fume is often found in homes during the winter months.
foxbaltimore.com
West Baltimore man says Calhoun Street water leak has gone unresolved for months
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A West Baltimore man said a water leak in his neighborhood has gone unresolved for several months. “This leak has been running since September,” said Daniel Hamm, pointing to water spewing out of a water valve cover at the intersection of North Calhoun and Smithson Streets Thursday morning.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Montgomery and Wheaton Mall Owner Plans to Sell All U.S. Properties By The End of 2023
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from April 2022: In March of 2021, it was reported that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) planned to sell all of it’s US holdings in 2022. This would include Montgomery Mall and Wheaton Mall (Westfield Montgomery and Westfield Wheaton), both located in Montgomery County. Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant told investors last week that Unibail wants to shed most of its U.S. properties by the end of 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which pushes things back about a year.
Aberdeen Police advising of scam calls, number being used for money requests
Residents in Aberdeen are being advised to look out from scam calls from the Aberdeen Police Department as they think their number has been spoofed.
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
Is Baltimore’s Murder Rate a Sign that We Stopped Caring?
The names on The Baltimore Sun homicide webpage are listed chronologically but have no features that stand out. Beside each name is an age, a gender, an address, and a race. Most of the names are those of young men in their 20s, Black, and dying somewhere in Baltimore’s Black butterfly.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.
D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish
BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays. Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
Wbaltv.com
Police: 5 teenagers assault, rob man searching for lost dog in Severn
SEVERN, Md. — Five teenagers assaulted and robbed a man who was searching for his lost dog, Anne Arundel County police said. County police said officers were called around 2:40 p.m. Thursday to the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Dove Court in Severn. The man told police he received...
