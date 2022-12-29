Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr. Turns on MAGA 'Disaster'
The son of the former president voiced his displeasure with the Republican lawmakers who blocked Representative Kevin McCarthy in his House speaker bid.
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
118th Congress to be sworn in, House speaker uncertain
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The 118th U.S. Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday, with control of the Senate remaining in Democratic hands and the House set to flip to the Republicans. A Republican House and Democratic Senate mean no one party can jam through any big priorities into law...
Biden expected to announce his reelection decision soon
(NewsNation) — Democrats are anxiously awaiting President Joe Biden’s formal decision on whether he will run for reelection. Democratic podcaster Chris Hahn argued during an appearance on NewsNation that Biden is in a strong position to run in 2024. “He’s the first president since 1934 to gain seats...
Against McCarthy: Hard-right members stage GOP rebellion
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become the next House speaker generally have made their mark as part of the GOP’s ultra-conservative wing, eager to pick a fight with leaders from both parties and rarely finding major bipartisan bills to be a good thing. Most are members of the House Freedom Caucus, a hard-right group that also had strained relationships with former House speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan. “They can’t tell you what they’re for. They can tell you everything they’re against. They’re anarchists. They want total chaos. Tear it all down and start over. That’s where their mindset is,” Boehner once told Vanity Fair. Still, most members of the Freedom Caucus do support McCarthy’s bid. Those who do not say they are fighting for their constituents and aiming to change a legislative process that gives most members of Congress no meaningful role beyond voting yes or no on a final product.
Who is Byron Donalds? Meet the Florida man at the center of the congressional chaos
As the U.S. House of Representatives made its way through a historic fifth vote for speaker of the chamber on Wednesday, a Republican legislator from Florida found himself at the center of a political firestorm.
Justice Department clears US Postal Service to deliver abortion drugs into Republican states
The Justice Department said that the mailing of mifepristone and misoprostol is not prohibited by the Comstock Act as the Biden administration moves to codify abortion protections.
China warns US not to cross 'red line' on Taiwan, use 'salami tactics'
China is warning the U.S. not to use "salami tactics" and stop challenging Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan, which it regards as its own territory.
Top 10 Insider News Features of 2022
A near-death fall from North America's highest peak. Three weeks in Ukraine as a volunteer soldier. The early life of Tucker Carlson. And seven more.
Military is the next front in the culture wars
(NewsNation) — As Republicans take control of the House, one item on their agenda is pushing back against the Pentagon for “woke” policies they say are harming the military. A survey from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute found that 50 percent of respondents said “woke”...
Good: Lawmakers shouldn’t be in hurry to select speaker
(NewsNation) — Tense discussions that lasted hours on the House floor are lingering on after the House adjourned in disarray Tuesday without electing a speaker. The last time this happened 100 years ago. At the time, Warren G. Harding was president, the first home game in the original Yankee Stadium was played, the first issue of Time magazine came out, Warner Brothers was founded and Canada introduced insulin to treat diabetes.
Chief Justice Roberts: Justice system shouldn’t ‘live in fear’
(NewsNation) — Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts used his year-end report to highlight violent threats faced by the nation’s judges. “The law requires every judge to swear an oath to perform his or her work without fear or favor, but we must support judges by ensuring their safety,” he wrote. “A judicial system cannot and should not live in fear.”
IMF chief: Recession to hit 1/3 of global economy in 2023
(NewsNation) — For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund warned. The new year is...
McCarthy prepared to make big concession to secure speakership
(NewsNation) — The 118th U.S. Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday, with control of the Senate remaining in Democratic hands. The House, however, is set to flip to the Republicans, who will hold a slim majority. The big question that remains is who the next House Speaker will...
