Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Related
Extras Needed For Hallmark Movie Filming in North Carolina
Hallmark fans, rejoice! The network is searching for extras to appear in its latest holiday film, A Biltmore Christmas, which will begin production in January. The Yuletide romance will shoot on-location at the iconic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, and the film is looking for background performers in the area. If you've ever dreamed of being in a Hallmark Christmas movie, now's your chance.
skisoutheast.com
An Ode to NC Mountains
Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
country1037fm.com
Two New North Carolina Restaurants Among The Best In The Country
Good food! Who doesn’t love to eat and have a great meal especially somewhere brand new. Two new North Carolina restaurants are among the top best in the country. Esquire magazine did the footwork for us to discover the top 40 best new places to chow down from coast to coast. You would expect larger cities like New York or Los Angeles to get most of the accolades but hold on! A restaurant in Asheville and one in Charlotte got nods as well.
ourstate.com
Sparks of Inspiration at the Omni Grove Park Inn
When I stare into a fireplace, I’m powerfully moved to say something profound. The gentle rhapsody of the flames — the flickering orange glow, the crackling wood, the rising sparks — seems to provide the perfect backdrop for a statement that expresses a central truth about the human condition. Perhaps I could say, “Every book is a quotation.” As my companions look up in approval, I could go on: “Every house is a quotation out of all forests, and mines, and stone quarries.” Nodding my head sagaciously, I could continue: “And every man is a quotation from all his ancestors.”
visitncsmokies.com
The Best of Downtown Canton
Are you looking for somewhere to spend your next vacation? Somewhere small and quiet. Where downtown is full of shops that you won’t find anywhere else, and restaurants are guaranteed to have you coming back for more. If so, Canton might be the perfect place for you. This town is almost guaranteed to have you feeling like you’re in a Hallmark movie. So what are you waiting for?
biltmorebeacon.com
Wanda Greene, Former Buncombe County Manager, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
WYFF4.com
Rutherford County man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
SPINDALE, N.C. — A Rutherford County man is ringing in 2023 $1 million richer, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Gary Krigbaum of Spindale is the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Krigbaum’s won just after midnight during the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville City officials said Thursday night, water is once again flowing in parts of the South Asheville area. The latest update says the majority of residents in the Mills River and Arden area had their service restored and they should soon see an increase in water pressure and service, though the service may fluctuate as the system returns.
WLOS.com
Asheville water woes: Non-potable & drinking water to be available at 3 area fire stations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WLOS.com
'We will do better' Officials say they aim to prevent future, widespread water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water is slowly being restored for some across Asheville, while others report they've gone without for around a week now. During a press conference Saturday, the director of water resources for the city of Asheville, David Melton, confirmed the western portion of Buncombe County, like Spivey Mountain and Candler Knob, will continue to be without water for another two to three days.
avlwatchdog.org
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
WYFF4.com
Buncombe County schools switches to remote learning due to water issues, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Buncombe County Schools are switching to remote learning due to ongoing water issues in Asheville, according to Buncombe County officials. Officials say that due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting their school buildings, BCS will switch to remote learning for students starting on Jan. 2.
avlwatchdog.org
Year in Review: ‘Rigged from the Beginning’
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. The document behind this story in March, that the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office had “great concerns” that the Mission-HCA deal was “rigged from the beginning,” was buried in an avalanche of more than 17,000 files Asheville Watchdog obtained under a public records request.
FOX Carolina
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
Asheville: Water restoration won't be complete Friday night
A western North Carolina city that faced water outages in recent days says that it won't be able to meet its goal of restoring service to all customers by Friday night.
Shooting injures 1 in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a shooting investigation is underway after a shooting injured one man early Saturday. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. Police said a gunshot victim was found and taken to the hospital […]
Largest city in NC mountains water restoration won’t be complete Friday night as problem drags into a week
As many as 38,000 customers in the southern part of the city have had water outages.
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County Schools announce remote learning day due to water outages
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Schools announced that Monday will be a remote learning day due to the water outages in Western North Carolina. School officials said the high number of boil water advisories and water outages are affecting the school buildings in the area. They also...
Comments / 0