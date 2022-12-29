Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Kelly Administration Opens Inquiry into Complaint about Leadership of KHP Aviation Unit
TOPEKA, Kan. — The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday an inquiry was launched into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol pilots misused state funds by deploying aircraft for personal reasons and by obtaining advanced flight training not required of the law enforcement agency. Impetus for the decision was summarized...
Agriculture Online
Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
tsnews.com
Can Kelly get Republicans on board for tax cuts?
In the nearly eight months since Republicans controlling the Kansas Legislature and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly agreed to the terms of phasing out the state’s sales tax on food, grocery prices have rocketed and the extra 6.5 percent charge on groceries remained in place. Now, freshly re-elected and frustrated...
Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. […] The post Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
INSIGHT: It may not be an election year but Kansans should stay politically engaged in 2023
With great power comes great responsibility. This phrase has been uttered time and time again and is applicable to a wide range of situations, especially in politics. On Jan. 9, the state legislature will start its 2023 legislative session. But it’s not a statewide election year, so many Kansans won’t be paying much attention to the events happening in Topeka this spring.
mycouriertribune.com
Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart
JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
kggfradio.com
Federal Funds Earmarked To Aid Kansas Families Impacted by Drug Addiction
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will receive Federal funds to support kids exposed to drugs at home. KDHE’s All Hands on DECK (drug-endangered children in Kansas) project will receive nearly $3 million from the US Department of Justice to better identify and support children who are endangered through the generational impact that drugs have on Kansas’s families.
Bold Prediction: Missouri Will Overturn Abortion Ban
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
AOL Corp
To fight homelessness in the Kansas City region, talk to the people behind the numbers
I am personally committed to ending homelessness and shedding light on its destructive legacy. And I am doing my part to make visible those forced to live in the shadows for too long. One way that I and many others can help, is by participating in the United States Department...
adastraradio.com
Robust Sales Tax Revenue Surplus in Kansas Inspires Kaleidoscope of Reform Proposals
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly and the joint House and Senate tax committee agree the 2023 Legislature ought to work on bills addressing the state income tax cliff applicable to retirees with more than $75,000 in annual earnings. Under Kansas law, an individual or married couple is exempt...
Fatal crashes in Kansas claim more than 400 lives in 2021
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It was another deadly year for motorists on Kansas roads according to updated crash statistics released by the Kansas Department of Transportation. 27 News obtained crash data from KDOT for 2021 and 2022 showing that hundreds lost their lives while traveling on Kansas roads. The data for 2021 shows that it was […]
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its Keystone pipeline in northeast […]
KCTV 5
Kansas program opens soon for families in need of heating bill assistance
KANSAS (WIBW) - If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week. As the weather gets colder – the thermostat on Kansas homes increases, but if your family is struggling to cover heating bills,...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest
Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
adastraradio.com
Kansans Had Fewer Homicides, More Marriages and Higher Numbers of Drug-related Deaths in 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. 21.
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
Grocery tax cut will start soon in Kansas, here’s when
KANSAS (KSNT) – The food sales tax for Kansas will be dropping significantly at the beginning of 2023, giving local residents more money in pocket. Currently Kansas has the second highest sales tax rate on food in the entire country at 6.5%. House Bill 2106 is set to eliminate that state sales tax on groceries […]
KWCH.com
Kansans to see 1st drop in state food sales tax rate Jan. 1
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans will see their amount of taxes paid with each trip to the grocery store go down next month. Kansas currently has one of the highest state food sales tax rates in the country. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the first-rate drop in the state food sales...
Washington Missourian
Ashcroft 'disappointed' over response to proposed rule changes for public libraries
Despite receiving more than 18,000 electronically-submitted and several hundred written comments, Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft said Wednesday he was disappointed by the public’s response to his proposed public library reforms. “I think the numbers are a little misleading,” Ashcroft told The Missourian. “My guess, off the top of...
Sales tax rate on groceries in Kansas now reduced to 4%
TOPEKA —On Sunday, Kansas implemented the 'Axe the Food Tax’ legislation passed during the 2022 legislative session changing the state sales tax rate on groceries from 6.5% to 4.0%. Current legislation will completely eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries by 2025. Local tax rates still apply. However,...
