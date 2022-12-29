ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

rocklanddaily.com

Children Discover Abandoned Loaded 22-Caliber Gun in Spring Valley

The Spring Valley Police Department is investigating an incident where a loaded 22-caliber gun abandoned in front of a residence on Twin Avenue was found by children waiting for their bus this morning. According to a neighbor who spoke with Rockland Daily, the gun was fully loaded with the safety...
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two women killed, one injured, in Haverstraw car crash (VIDEO)

HAVERSTRAW – Two women were killed early New Year’s morning when the car in which they were riding ran off Beach Road near the kayak launch in the Town of Haverstraw. Town Police Capt. John Gould, Jr. said the 64-year-old female driver from Haverstraw said she lost control of the car, which slid off the road crashed through a fence.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Two Spring Valley Residents Arrested for Yesterday's Murder

After an unidentified individual was found unresponsive in Spring Valley yesterday, as reported in Rockland Daily here, two arrests were made by the Spring Valley Police Department today. The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa of Spring Valley. While driving home, the initial 9-1-1 caller came across the...
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested in Spring Valley homicide

SPRING VALLEY – Two Spring Valley men are in the Rockland County Jail, each charged with murder in the stabbing death of 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa of Spring Valley early on Thursday, December 29. He was found by a passerby on Johnson Street adjacent to 55 North Myrtle Avenue. The...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WTNH

44-year-old woman shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Anyone with information is asked to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin

A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve. Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to...
CLIFTON, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body found in Beacon woods

BEACON – City Police in Beacon are investigating the New Year’s Day discovery of a man’s body in a wooded area off Teller Avenue. The man is believed to have been in his 50s, police said. Police are withholding his name pending notification of relatives. The body,...
BEACON, NY
Daily Voice

Gunshots Fired At Garbage Collectors In Mount Vernon, Officials Say

Several gunshots were fired at public works employees as they were collecting garbage in a Westchester County city, officials said. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m., when police in Mount Vernon were told that multiple gunshots were fired at one of the city's garbage trucks in the area of Union Lane and East 5th Street, according to Mount Vernon officials.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily News

Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded

A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

