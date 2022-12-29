Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Related
Duo Charged With Murder After Man Found Dead On Street In Spring Valley
Two suspects have been charged with murder hours after a man was found dead on a street in the Hudson Valley. The incident happened in Rockland County at around 1:10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in the area of 55 N. Myrtle Avenue in Spring Valley. Spring Valley Police responded to...
rocklanddaily.com
Children Discover Abandoned Loaded 22-Caliber Gun in Spring Valley
The Spring Valley Police Department is investigating an incident where a loaded 22-caliber gun abandoned in front of a residence on Twin Avenue was found by children waiting for their bus this morning. According to a neighbor who spoke with Rockland Daily, the gun was fully loaded with the safety...
MANHUNT ENDS: Fugitive Sought For Shooting Woman In Elmwood Park Killed In Gunfight With Police
UPDATE: It was right around the start of the new year that an ex-con wanted for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Montville police, authorities said. James Allandale, 61, opened fire on police who found him at the Knights Inn...
Cortland Manor man dies in Putnam Valley crash
Police say that 65-year-old James Cottrell was driving on Route 301 near Taconic State Parkway Friday afternoon when he lost control of his car.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two women killed, one injured, in Haverstraw car crash (VIDEO)
HAVERSTRAW – Two women were killed early New Year’s morning when the car in which they were riding ran off Beach Road near the kayak launch in the Town of Haverstraw. Town Police Capt. John Gould, Jr. said the 64-year-old female driver from Haverstraw said she lost control of the car, which slid off the road crashed through a fence.
Police: 1 person killed in Woodbridge car accident on NYE
Police say a car hit a utility pole in the area of Route 69 near the intersection of Clark Road shortly after 10 p.m.
Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15
A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
rocklanddaily.com
Two Spring Valley Residents Arrested for Yesterday's Murder
After an unidentified individual was found unresponsive in Spring Valley yesterday, as reported in Rockland Daily here, two arrests were made by the Spring Valley Police Department today. The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa of Spring Valley. While driving home, the initial 9-1-1 caller came across the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested in Spring Valley homicide
SPRING VALLEY – Two Spring Valley men are in the Rockland County Jail, each charged with murder in the stabbing death of 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa of Spring Valley early on Thursday, December 29. He was found by a passerby on Johnson Street adjacent to 55 North Myrtle Avenue. The...
44-year-old woman shot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Anyone with information is asked to […]
70-year-old man identified as driver in fatal Brooklyn crash over bridge into LIRR yard
Authorities on Saturday released the preliminary findings in an investigation into a crash that sent a 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman careening over the side of a bridge into a Long Island Rail Road trainyard 40 feet below Friday.
STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin
A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve. Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to...
Headlines: UPS truck crash, fatal crash victim identified, New Rochelle shooting arrest
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Serious Crash Involving Overturned Vehicle Causing Taconic Parkway Delays In Kent
A serious crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing heavy delays on a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 in Putnam County on the northbound side in Kent and is blocking the right lane. Rubbernecking delays are being reported on the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Body found in Beacon woods
BEACON – City Police in Beacon are investigating the New Year’s Day discovery of a man’s body in a wooded area off Teller Avenue. The man is believed to have been in his 50s, police said. Police are withholding his name pending notification of relatives. The body,...
Police find parents of young girl discovered wandering alone in Bronx on New Year's Eve
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
PD: Orange County man dies after crashing into truck
According to police, an Orange County man died Thursday night after he drove into a parked tractor-trailer at the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84.
Gunshots Fired At Garbage Collectors In Mount Vernon, Officials Say
Several gunshots were fired at public works employees as they were collecting garbage in a Westchester County city, officials said. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m., when police in Mount Vernon were told that multiple gunshots were fired at one of the city's garbage trucks in the area of Union Lane and East 5th Street, according to Mount Vernon officials.
New Rochelle police capture 3 of 4 suspects in vehicle theft
All three suspects are from New Jersey. One of them is wanted in an armed carjacking there.
Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded
A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
Comments / 0