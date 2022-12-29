HAVERSTRAW – Two women were killed early New Year’s morning when the car in which they were riding ran off Beach Road near the kayak launch in the Town of Haverstraw. Town Police Capt. John Gould, Jr. said the 64-year-old female driver from Haverstraw said she lost control of the car, which slid off the road crashed through a fence.

