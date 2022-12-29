ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Reportedly Bears the Biggest Burden With the Royal Exit of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
There’s one thing Prince Harry has made clear when he left his senior role in the royal family : he did it to protect his wife, Meghan Markle. It’s no secret that the women bear the brunt of the spotlight in the royal family, and now, it seems that Kate Middleton is now shouldering much of the burden.

With all of the “tumult and change” at the palace in the last few years, royal expert Daniela Elser believes it is Kate Middleton who “will end up paying the price” for these major shifts, per her news.com.au article. With a slimmed down monarchy, the mom of three will be expected to pick up more public engagements as time goes on. And as much as King Charles III hates that she garners more of the attention , Kate is the star at the palace — from her fashions to those caught-on-video moments with her kids — that’s who the royal fans care about.

With Queen Elizabeth, Meghan and Harry, and Prince Andrew’s royal patronages now being split up amongst a smaller roster, the Princess of Wales is going to be asked to do more than her fair share in the coming years. Elser noted that the senior royals are going to be “stretched ever thinner” because the number of patronages has not decreased , but the number of available family members has. “This aging, reduced working royal family will be expected to shoulder the same sort of workload – all the shaking of hands and planting commemorative trees – as they always have,” she wrote. “After all, the British people expect value for the $157 million they shell out annually by virtue of the Sovereign Grant.”

That means the palace will likely turn to their superstar to do “the heavy lifting” in “upholding the royal brand” at a time when the family has been in a constant state of turmoil . Charles probably doesn’t want to admit it, but Kate is “the palace’s biggest asset” and he might have to let her share the spotlight if he wants the strength of the monarchy to continue.

Gilge Nelda
3d ago

doesn't matter what it isKate can do.it and handleherself with pride and classbecause she knows what isexpected of her for the monarchy and familythe queen knew thiswhy Shae said that all wouldbe in good hands with Katequeen knew Kate will be perfect queen when williambecomes kingGod bless them

Savage rose
3d ago

to me it's not the questions if she can handle it because she can Princess Catherine can handle just about anything comes her way. what Harry has done is put her meaning Princess Catherine of more his mother's position where reporters will be after her more, not such a car chase. where this is backfired on Harry and Meghan, they have made Princess Catherine the most popular Royal, how she can multitask, how she can work with the media and share photos of the children growing up. and with principal of by her side she'll be protected well.

World Without End
3d ago

It's the job. She is the wife of the future king. She made the choice. If she doesn't want to do it then there is the choice that Diana and Meghan made. Yes the media and the public love her. They chose not to love Meghan, Archie and Lilbet so she has to carry the load. Yeah Meghan and Harry could have made different moves. But Archie is a child. The media stepped over the line. The royals remained quiet. Archie will grow older and he will speak. The public and the media will then attack him.

