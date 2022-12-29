Read full article on original website
UAE president congratulates Netanyahu on forming a government
United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on forming a government, according to a statement released Saturday night by Netanyahu’s office. Bin Zayed repeated his invitation for Netanyahu to make an official visit to Abud Dhabi, which the two leaders...
Netanyahu extends the term of Israel’s United Nations ambassador
As one of his first orders of business upon taking office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended the term of Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations. The extension means Erdan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, will remain in his post until the end of 2024.
State Department fails to condemn glorification of terrorism by PA president, PM
The U.S. State Department declined to criticize the Palestinian Authority president and prime minister after they praised and glorified a recently-deceased Palestinian terrorist, responsible for the murder of seven Israelis, including two American citizens. On Dec. 20, Nasser Abu Hamid (sometimes spelled Abu Hmeid), a founder and the commander in...
Netanyahu slams ‘disgraceful’ UN request for ICJ opinion on Judea and Samaria
Israel’s prime minister on Saturday described as “disgraceful” a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to render an opinion on the legal status of Judea and Samaria. “Just like the hundreds of distorted U.N. General Assembly resolutions against Israel over the...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
Santos voters speak to CNN after his false claims were revealed
CNN's Eva McKend spoke to people who voted for Republican New York Rep.-elect George Santos after it was revealed he fabricated parts of his resume.
IRGC commander: 50 operations conducted against Israel daily
Brig.-Gen. Esmayeel Qaani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force said Tuesday that 40-50 actions are carried out against Israel in the West Bank daily, reported Iran’s Fars News Agency. He predicted that the Palestinians would soon evict Israelis from their homeland. In August, IRGC Commander Maj.-Gen....
Government delays transfer of responsibility to police over communities near Jerusalem
Israel announced on Saturday that a planned transfer of responsibility for security over eastern Jerusalem checkpoints and Israeli communities near Jerusalem in Judea and Samaria, from Israel Defense Forces to Israel Police jurisdiction, will be delayed by 30 days. The transfer had been set to take place on Sunday, but...
A new book challenges progressive Jews
David Bernstein is the founder and CEO of the Maryland-based Jewish Institute for Liberal Values (JILV), as in classical liberalism and moderate politics. He has been involved with Jewish organizations throughout his life, leading several, and identifies as politically liberal. But changes in recent years inspired him to leave these organizations and create a new one.
Hamas event in Jerusalem: Wage jihad to destroy Israel
At an event commemorating Hamas’s 35th anniversary at Al-Quds University in eastern Jerusalem, a call for jihad to liberate Palestine “from the river to sea” was issued. Muhammad Hamada, Hamas’s spokesman for Jerusalem affairs, said in a pre-recorded address on Dec. 11 that “the [young] generation of the resistance is coming like a roaring river to free Jerusalem, and no occupier or invader will stop it,” according to a report by MEMRI.
China’s warplane incursions into Taiwan air defence zone doubled in 2022
China’s warplane incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone nearly doubled in 2022, with a surge in fighter jet and bomber sorties as Beijing intensified threats towards the island democracy. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion. Communist party rulers claim the island as part of China’s territory...
In Arizona, all 4 Republicans whose candidacies unsettled Jews have lost
(JTA) — A recount in Arizona finalized defeat for attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh, one of a quartet of Republicans who lost in statewide races and whose campaigns raised concerns for the state’s Jewish community. A Maricopa County court determined Thursday that Democrat Kris Mayes would be the...
Highlights from the latest release of January 6 transcripts
The House January 6 committee on Sunday released another wave of witness interview transcripts.
Sub-Saharan African Jewish Alliance formed in the aftermath of Kulanu conference
The Sub-Saharan African Jewish Alliance was founded this month, with the goal of facilitating ties among the continent’s Jewish groups. The organization will include representatives from Tanzania, Madagascar, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Kenya and Cameroon. The SAJA was established after representatives of Jewish communities across sub-Saharan Africa...
Iranian writer sentenced to death for interview with Israeli channel
Iranian writer and painter Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by Iran’s Revolutionary Court. Bahman was arrested in October for an interview he gave to Israeli TV station Channel 13 in April in which he was critical of the Iranian regime and called for peace with the Jewish state.
Agudath Israel of America condemns the New York Times for latest hit piece on Orthodox Jews
Agudath Israel of America in a statement on Thursday, criticized the New York Times for its latest story which accuses Hasidic Jews of taking advantage of a policy designed to make special education more available. “Another week, another front-page attack on Orthodox Jews – this time targeting children with special...
NY congressman-elect George Santos under investigation for lying about past
After revelations surfaced that George Santos, due to be sworn in as a congressman on Jan. 3, lied about his past, it was revealed on Wednesday that the Republican was under investigation by Long Island prosecutors. Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican, said the fabrications and inconsistencies...
Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, challenges her conviction
The conviction of a 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary for participation in the murder of more than 10,000 people in the Holocaust was appealed, a German court announced on Wednesday. The defense team of Irmgard Furchner, the first woman tried in Germany for Nazi-era crimes in decades, and a second...
