ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, TX

Shenandoah City Council approves plan to provide funding for sewage and water improvements in Tamina

By Jessica Shorten
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

City of Katy Water Bill Will be Higher in January

At the December meeting of the Katy City Council, after much discussion, announced single family residential, multi-family residential, and commercial structure units will see a $0.16 increase on their water bills. Rate will increase from $2.19 per 1,000 gallons water used to $2.35 per one thousand gallons of water used. The new rate will become effective January 15, 2023.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball experiences ransomware attack; council authorizes city manager to spend money for recovery of city systems, data

During an emergency city council meeting Dec. 30, the Tomball City Council unanimously authorized City Manager David Esquival to spend the necessary funds for the recovery of city systems and data following a ransomware attack. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During an emergency City Council meeting Dec. 30, Tomball City Council unanimously...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds

The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

State Hwy. 288 improvements underway, first pear sculptures installed

The Pearland Economic Development Corporation is funding the Hwy. 288 improvement project, according to the PEDC website. (Community Impact file photo) The final phase of the $24.1 million Hwy. 288 improvement project began early 2022 and should be completed in the coming year. The improvements to the corridor include additional landscape elements, irrigation, lighting, water fountains, new pear sculptures, and sidewalks and gateway markers from Beltway 8 to Magnolia. Some pear sculptures have already been installed along the highway.
PEARLAND, TX
mocomotive.com

Remembering Montgomery County’s notable leaders and residents who died in 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As 2022 draws to a close, we’re reflecting on the memories and legacies of several key community leaders and residents in Montgomery County who died this year. Among those who died were a leader of the Republican Party in…
Community Impact Houston

Sephora renovation and four other businesses, renovations coming soon to League City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bay Area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Local nonprofit Meals On Wheels Montgomery County celebrates 50 years of providing more than a meal

Every day, around 1,400 meals are made in the kitchen at Meals On Wheels Montgomery County. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) When President and CEO Summer Day joined Meals On Wheels Montgomery County six years ago, the nonprofit was serving around 400 homebound clients through its meal delivery program with over 600 clients on the waitlist. In the years since then, the nonprofit has grown to serve around 900 homebound seniors with around 100 seniors on the waitlist, Day said in an interview.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fortbendfocus.com

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Renames Main Pavilion After Generous Donation

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has renamed its Main Pavilion after a generous donation from two longtime patients. The Bhalla Main Pavilion is named after Col. Raj and Kanwal Bhalla. The Bhallas have lived in Sugar Land since 1994 and have been patients at the hospital since it opened its doors in 1998. In remarks given during a ceremony on Friday, December 9, 2022, Col. Bhalla said their Sikh faith regards service to others as a form of worship – a Sanskrit term known as “sewa.”
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Redistricting, new store concepts, academic calendars: The top ten trending stories of 2022

The new Target in Katy opened on Nov. 10. (Courtesy Target) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered a multitude of topics, including healthcare, education, local government, new businesses, development and transportation. Here are the top trending stories from 2022. Texas legislators approved new lines for statewide and congressional districts...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Flood projects, development, supply chain issues: Bay Area issues covered in 2022

“This is the largest and most important project in our city’s history,” Webster Mayor Donna Rogers said. “I am so grateful for the Great Wolf Resorts team and the Webster teams who got us to the finish line to celebrate what will be the only Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort, hotel and conference center in the entire Houston metropolitan statistical area.” (Designed by Jesus Verastegui)
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Billion dollar bonds, soaring real estate prices, solar power: All the major 2022 Bellaire, Meyerland, West University issues

Harris County commissioners met Nov. 29 and approved two interlocal agreements with the city of Houston. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local issues concerning government, education, healthcare, transportation and more. Here are all of the cover stories featured in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University issues from 2022.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy