Shenandoah City Council approves plan to provide funding for sewage and water improvements in Tamina

Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
City of Katy Water Bill Will be Higher in January
At the December meeting of the Katy City Council, after much discussion, announced single family residential, multi-family residential, and commercial structure units will see a $0.16 increase on their water bills. Rate will increase from $2.19 per 1,000 gallons water used to $2.35 per one thousand gallons of water used. The new rate will become effective January 15, 2023.
Sewer bills to increase in The Woodlands in 2023
The Woodlands Water Agency announced a price increase on Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) Sanitary sewer bills for households served by The Woodlands Water Agency will increase in 2023, following a wholesale price increase from the San Jacinto River Authority, according to the WWA. In a Dec. 27 news release the...
Tomball experiences ransomware attack; council authorizes city manager to spend money for recovery of city systems, data
During an emergency city council meeting Dec. 30, the Tomball City Council unanimously authorized City Manager David Esquival to spend the necessary funds for the recovery of city systems and data following a ransomware attack. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During an emergency City Council meeting Dec. 30, Tomball City Council unanimously...
Preliminary FEMA flood map, online dashboard release expected in 2023
Local flood control entities partner with FEMA to provide information for those maps, which show flood risk and mandate the purchase of flood insurance in high-risk areas. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact Newspaper) The Federal Emergency Management Agency will release Harris County’s preliminary flood insurance rate maps sometime in 2023, according to...
Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds
The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
State Hwy. 288 improvements underway, first pear sculptures installed
The Pearland Economic Development Corporation is funding the Hwy. 288 improvement project, according to the PEDC website. (Community Impact file photo) The final phase of the $24.1 million Hwy. 288 improvement project began early 2022 and should be completed in the coming year. The improvements to the corridor include additional landscape elements, irrigation, lighting, water fountains, new pear sculptures, and sidewalks and gateway markers from Beltway 8 to Magnolia. Some pear sculptures have already been installed along the highway.
Fort Bend County to install new and re-elected officials at top of 2023
Newly elected and re-elected officials will be sworn into office in a Jan.1 ceremony. (Courtesy Marissa Briones) On Jan. 1, 2023, Fort Bend County officials who won or kept their positions in the November elections—including County Judge KP George—will be sworn in at a ceremony held at 10 a.m. at the Fort Bend County Justice Center.
mocomotive.com
Remembering Montgomery County’s notable leaders and residents who died in 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As 2022 draws to a close, we’re reflecting on the memories and legacies of several key community leaders and residents in Montgomery County who died this year. Among those who died were a leader of the Republican Party in…
Montgomery County legislators pre-file bills ahead of 2023 session
The 88th Legislative Session begins Jan. 10. (Community Impact Staff) Texas lawmakers pre-filed over 1,300 bills as of Dec. 29 ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session. Legislators serving Montgomery County residents pre-filed over 50 bills. Major issues to watch for in 2023 include property tax reform, education, school safety and health care issues.
Sephora renovation and four other businesses, renovations coming soon to League City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bay Area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Local nonprofit Meals On Wheels Montgomery County celebrates 50 years of providing more than a meal
Every day, around 1,400 meals are made in the kitchen at Meals On Wheels Montgomery County. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) When President and CEO Summer Day joined Meals On Wheels Montgomery County six years ago, the nonprofit was serving around 400 homebound clients through its meal delivery program with over 600 clients on the waitlist. In the years since then, the nonprofit has grown to serve around 900 homebound seniors with around 100 seniors on the waitlist, Day said in an interview.
Live in Baytown? Your drinking water may be affected by sewage spill officials say happened Friday
If you live within a half mile of the Goose Creek receiving stream, you're urged by officials to use distilled water or water that has been boiled for at least one minute.
Construction set to start within months for Humble Fire Station No. 2
The Humble Fire Department received nearly 4,100 emergency calls in 2021 with the city’s busiest month falling in August. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Construction on the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2 is set to begin by early 2023 as city officials finalize contract agreements with Harris County.
Mayor, public works chief's texts show Houston's scramble to notify public of boil water notice
Newly released text messages confirm the city knew it needed to issue a boil water notice to the public hours before it actually did, and grew increasingly frustrated over public perception.
Westheimer Road ramp to Loop 610 to close Jan. 3 for several months
As work continues on a project to build new connector ramps at Loop 610 and Hwy. 59 in southwest Houston, a closure is set to begin Jan. 3 that will shut down Loop 610's southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transporation...
fortbendfocus.com
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Renames Main Pavilion After Generous Donation
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has renamed its Main Pavilion after a generous donation from two longtime patients. The Bhalla Main Pavilion is named after Col. Raj and Kanwal Bhalla. The Bhallas have lived in Sugar Land since 1994 and have been patients at the hospital since it opened its doors in 1998. In remarks given during a ceremony on Friday, December 9, 2022, Col. Bhalla said their Sikh faith regards service to others as a form of worship – a Sanskrit term known as “sewa.”
Redistricting, new store concepts, academic calendars: The top ten trending stories of 2022
The new Target in Katy opened on Nov. 10. (Courtesy Target) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered a multitude of topics, including healthcare, education, local government, new businesses, development and transportation. Here are the top trending stories from 2022. Texas legislators approved new lines for statewide and congressional districts...
Flood projects, development, supply chain issues: Bay Area issues covered in 2022
“This is the largest and most important project in our city’s history,” Webster Mayor Donna Rogers said. “I am so grateful for the Great Wolf Resorts team and the Webster teams who got us to the finish line to celebrate what will be the only Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort, hotel and conference center in the entire Houston metropolitan statistical area.” (Designed by Jesus Verastegui)
Trees for Kingwood embarks on mission to plant thousands of trees throughout city
Trees for Kingwood, a newly formed subsidiary of nonprofit Kingwood Service Association Parks Foundation, planted more than 100 trees along several major thoroughfares in Kingwood during a Nov. 7 event as part of the organization’s reforestation effort in the city. (Courtesy Trees for Kingwood) Trees for Kingwood, a newly...
Billion dollar bonds, soaring real estate prices, solar power: All the major 2022 Bellaire, Meyerland, West University issues
Harris County commissioners met Nov. 29 and approved two interlocal agreements with the city of Houston. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local issues concerning government, education, healthcare, transportation and more. Here are all of the cover stories featured in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University issues from 2022.
