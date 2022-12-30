ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: The best of Pele’s impossible goals as footballer dies ages 82

By Francesca Casonato
 4 days ago

Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.

During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country.

Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions.

Here, the Independent takes a look at Pelé’s best sporting moments.

Yader Blen
4d ago

The greatest soccer ⚽ Player in history and one the greatest Athlete of the century even better person.May God have you in his glory. Amen

