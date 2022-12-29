Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport NewsTed RiversNewport News, VA
Related
Virginia Beach rings in 2023 with 'Last Night on the Town'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hundreds gathered to ring in the new year at “Last Night on the Town” in Virginia Beach. 13News Now is a proud sponsor, and our very own Sarah Hammond hosted. Attendees said they are excited to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to...
Thousands expected to be at Norfolk Scope Arena for New Year's Eve block party
New Year's Eve, a night full of fun festivities and celebrations is just hours away and one of the largest arenas in Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Scope, will be having a night filled with R&B music.
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
peninsulachronicle.com
The Cobbler Cafe Opens In Midtown Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new hotspot in town for those craving a delectable dessert sure to tantalize the tastebuds. The Cobbler Cafe opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4. The new business is located at 10153 Jefferson Ave., Suite C, in the Francisco Village Shopping Center of Midtown Newport News, adjacent to Lily’s Furniture & Mattress.
coastalvirginiamag.com
Wind Power in Newport News Yard District
On a recent Wednesday, scratch that, “WINDSday,” a crowd gathered near the corner of West Avenue and 23rd Street in Newport News at the newly established Yard District for a dedication ceremony involving a kinetic sculpture titled Fluidity, which was unveiled by the city last year. The contemporary...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program
Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
Big Builds: Where Hampton Roads' major developments stand as 2023 begins
From the HRBT expansion to the Virginia Beach Dome Site project and Military Circle, the region's major developments hope to make major strides in the new year.
Year-round Carnival Cruises Coming to Norfolk
Carnival Cruise Line and the city of Norfolk made a major announcement this month, expanding the city’s cruise terminal significantly. Beginning in 2025, the Carnival Sunshine will offer weekly cruises from the city’s Half Moone cruise terminal at Nauticus. These will be the first ever regularly scheduled weekly cruises from Norfolk.
Drinks still flow at The Vanguard for NYE amid staffing shortages, rising costs
The ongoing economic challenges could impact New Year’s Eve celebrations. Some bars and restaurants in Hampton Roads are still feeling the impacts of worker shortages and rising costs.
tripsavvy.com
7 Best Beaches in Virginia
Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
13newsnow.com
Idaho suspect's high school friend, who lives in Virginia Beach, speaks out
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger rocked the nation, charged in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho college students. For people like Casey Arntz, the news of the arrest hits close to home, with her mom calling to break the news. "And...
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake family blindsided by $7k water bill
They want answers from the water company, because the plumbing was just put in in 2019. Plumbers can't find a leak. They're not alone, either.
WAVY News 10
1 injured in Suffolk church fire
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered smoke inhalation and has non-life-threatening injuries after a fire early Sunday morning at the New Jerusalem Church Ministry in the 400 block of East Pinner Street. Emergency Communications received the call for the two-alarm fire at 4:18 a.m., and the first unit...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?
If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
Last Night on the Town NYE Party to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach police will be closing portions of Town Center on Saturday due to the Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve Party.
WAVY News 10
One shot at nightclub in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
$30,000 worth of items stolen from Norfolk clothing store | Business founder speaks out
NORFOLK, Va. — Exclusive Clothing and More sits tucked between businesses on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk. It held high-quality sneakers like Nikes and Jordan brands, along with clothing and other items. On Christmas morning, two men targeted the store for its valuable merchandise, Norfolk detectives said. "We...
Power outage affects thousands in Portsmouth
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the power outage is affecting Victory Blvd. Corridor, which includes the traffic light at Frederick Blvd. and Scott St.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach delegate proposes student loan forgiveness for certain people
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia delegate is offering a new approach to student loan debt, this time specifically focusing on single parents that meet certain criteria. Virginia House Bill 1439 is a one-page document that outlines how forgivable student loans could be given to a narrow group of single-parent students.
Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.
Comments / 0