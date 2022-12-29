ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews battle elements to prep NYE fireworks show

By Austin Kellerman, Katy Blakey, NBCDFW.com
DALLAS (KXAS/NEXSTAR) — A 3-day rush is underway to install fireworks that will light up the skies over Dallas for this year’s Lone Star NYE program. The largest fireworks display in the Central time zone is set for midnight on the 31st to welcome 2023!

As soon as last year’s show ended, the team behind the production started focusing on the next show.

“It starts with what is the emotion and the feel and the celebration that we want to present on New Year’s Eve the next year,” said Matt Peterson, the creative director of Pyrotecnico.

His team spends the year creating and executing the 8-minute choreographed firework and 259-LED light show that takes place atop Reunion Tower.

“There are not that many that have a firework show off a structure like this and it’s so fun to be creative with that and you have so much airspace around us to use,” Peterson said.

Then, it’s a rush to install 15,000 pounds of fireworks. That’s 5,000 pounds more than last year.

His crews battle the winds, squash any fear of heights – and this year dealt with flight cancellations. A few team members had to rent a car and drive 18 hours overnight from Michigan to make it in time for installation.

They’ll set up what will become the largest show to date atop Reunion Tower.

“Oh, we are counting down the minutes. Literally counting downing the minutes,” said Reunion Tower President Dusti Groskreutz.

The goal for everyone involved is to create something memorable and magical for millions to enjoy.

“It goes all the way back into our history,” Peterson said. “You celebrate with pomp and circumstance. I don’t know why it is that way, but people are just excited about it. And we’re glad they are!”

Lone Star NYE 2023 will broadcast across the state of Texas, as well as affiliates in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri. It will air beginning at 11:30 p.m. Central Time on December 31. It will also stream on this website.

