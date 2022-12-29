He is his own worst enemy. The truth was in all the evidence people refused to take the time to see but quick to react on his behalf. He gets that aggressive nature from his own father. God don’t like ugly. He’s getting exactly what he gave. Periodddd
because he couldn't just be a man about it and apologize publicly and give accountability he should get the whole 22 years. he did the crime then tried to hide it, lie about it and play though the guy and being disrespectful and paying people off. I don't feel bad for the karma he created.
He's guilty. Can't work around that critical piece of evidence. Sorry bro but you shouldn't had the gun in your hands while intoxicated. However 20+ years is too much without killing her, but some murderers get 10 years by killing someone. backwards but it's my opinion.
Comments / 29