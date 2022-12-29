ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments

Lola2you
3d ago

He is his own worst enemy. The truth was in all the evidence people refused to take the time to see but quick to react on his behalf. He gets that aggressive nature from his own father. God don’t like ugly. He’s getting exactly what he gave. Periodddd

20
Tonay
3d ago

because he couldn't just be a man about it and apologize publicly and give accountability he should get the whole 22 years. he did the crime then tried to hide it, lie about it and play though the guy and being disrespectful and paying people off. I don't feel bad for the karma he created.

20
King Harris
2d ago

He's guilty. Can't work around that critical piece of evidence. Sorry bro but you shouldn't had the gun in your hands while intoxicated. However 20+ years is too much without killing her, but some murderers get 10 years by killing someone. backwards but it's my opinion.

2
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey

Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial

Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness

The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
Vibe

Yung Joc Loses Bet, Shaves Head After Tory Lanez Is Found Guilty

According to general consensus, it was unclear how the shooting trial between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion would turn out. Yung Joc, along with Lanez himself, assumed the “Say It” rapper would walk away scot-free. Joc was so confident in his prediction that he bet his Streetz 94.5 Morning Takeover co-host Mz. Shyneka he would shave his head if Lanez was found guilty. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star kept his promise. With Project Pat’s “Chickenhead” playing in the background, Bonnie Banks joked, “I just wanna see your bald head scalawag” before offering him his...

