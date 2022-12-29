Read full article on original website
LadyBlueSilver
3d ago
Appointing judges that will lean towards the right instead of actually following the law.
PissonBiden'sgrave
2d ago
Better to have those than liberal psychos that deliver the state to the cartels and the communists that would love to see American destroyed.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
arizonasuntimes.com
Attorney General Mark Brnovich Sues Buckeye School District for Alleged Payment Scandal
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Buckeye Elementary School District (BESD) and Superintendent Kristi Wilson for alleged “additional compensation.”. “Transparency and accountability are not electives in our public school districts,” said Brnovich in a press release. “Hardworking taxpayers expect these public funds to...
Mayes, Arizona's newly elected attorney general, says she is "thankful" after a recount confirmed her victory.
In an earlier version of this story, the last name of Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason was misspelled. The winning margin in this election was only 280 votes, despite there being more than 2.5 million total voters. Kris Mayes, the Democratic victor, has expressed her gratitude.
Kari Lake Posts Three Word Response to Demand for Hand Recount in Arizona
The former Arizona gubernatorial candidate continues to refuse to admit defeat in her recent election against her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs.
Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless
Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
Controversial Maricopa County constable to resign
A Maricopa County constable who is the target of multiple ethics complaints, including a fatal gun fight with a tenant, is resigning.
Arizona’s Governor-Elect Chooses Critic of Racial Disparities in Child Welfare to Lead CPS Agency
Matthew Stewart will become the first Black leader of the Department of Child Safety, which ProPublica and NBC News found had investigated the families of 1 in 3 Black children in metro Phoenix during a recent five-year period.
fox10phoenix.com
Abortion in Arizona: 15-week ban now state law after Court of Appeals ruling
Previously, there had been two abortion laws on the books. The near-total ban on abortion passed before Arizona became a state has been overruled. The 15-week ban signed in 2022 by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will now take effect.
Kari Lake Says She Would Have Been Graceful if She'd Lost Arizona Election
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate did lose her gubernatorial midterm race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but is fighting the results through the court.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs’ Pick for Top Doctor Hints at Shift from Ducey’s Management of COVID Pandemic
Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs’ selection of Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services marks another likely point in policy changes in contrast to outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration. Cullen promoted strict coronavirus measures in the county, which includes Tucson, when it...
fox10phoenix.com
New Arizona state laws go into effect Jan. 1, including one meant to give criminals a second chance
Several new Arizona state laws go into effect Sunday, Jan. 1, including one meant to give criminals a second chance. Arizonans with criminal convictions can apply to have their records shielded from public view, including some violent and dangerous offenses, crimes against children and sex trafficking.
KTAR.com
Secretary of State-elect Fontes calls recount discrepancy ‘really problematic’
PHOENIX — Arizona’s next chief elections officer said it was “really problematic” that one county’s recount added hundreds of votes to its initial tally. “The single-digit differences are not unusual, but … it’s really problematic to see the number of ballots in Pinal County that were not tabulated,” Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday, hours after the recount results from three Nov. 8 general election races were released by a state judge.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Hobbs retains Arizona water director, appoints new leaders for other natural resources agencies
Tom Buschatzke will remain as director of the state Department of Water Resources. || Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs’ Office. Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is retaining the state’s top water official, keeping Tom Buschatzke on board as director of the Department of Water Resources at a time when water issues are of paramount concern in Arizona.
Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency
ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
kjzz.org
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem still want to outlaw machines to tabulate votes in Arizona
Losing Republican candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem are still attempting to outlaw the use of machines to tabulate votes in Arizona. Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem reiterated their claims made before a trial judge that tabulation machines are not secure. Their plea to...
Mayes wins Arizona AG recount, Hamadeh won't concede
(The Center Square) – An automatic recount confirmed Democrat Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes' victory on Thursday, but her narrow lead shrank even further. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge unsealed the recount results, which cut the Democrat's lead from 511 votes to 280 votes. "I will say once again...
ABC 15 News
Former AZ Senator James Henderson, Jr., dies at 80
Former Arizona State Senator James Henderson, Jr., died on Friday in Gallup, New Mexico. He was 80. Henderson was elected as a state senator representing Legislative District 3 in 1985, where he served until 1999. He also served as a National Commander for the Navajo Nation Veterans Organization. Before becoming...
kawc.org
Arizona taxpayers to foot the bill to remove shipping containers at the border
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border including in Yuma County that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place. Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to...
Highlands Today
Idaho murders suspect Brian Kohberger willing to waive extradition hearing, prosecutor says
Officials say Four University of Idaho students were killed His attorney told CBS News that he was willing to waive his extradition hearing in November. Brian Kohberger28, to face a judge for a hearing on Tuesday. Kohberger is expected to sign the document in front of a judge on Tuesday,...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
