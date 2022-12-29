ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 13

LadyBlueSilver
3d ago

Appointing judges that will lean towards the right instead of actually following the law.

Reply
15
PissonBiden'sgrave
2d ago

Better to have those than liberal psychos that deliver the state to the cartels and the communists that would love to see American destroyed.

Reply
2
Related
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Attorney General Mark Brnovich Sues Buckeye School District for Alleged Payment Scandal

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Buckeye Elementary School District (BESD) and Superintendent Kristi Wilson for alleged “additional compensation.”. “Transparency and accountability are not electives in our public school districts,” said Brnovich in a press release. “Hardworking taxpayers expect these public funds to...
ARIZONA STATE
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Secretary of State-elect Fontes calls recount discrepancy ‘really problematic’

PHOENIX — Arizona’s next chief elections officer said it was “really problematic” that one county’s recount added hundreds of votes to its initial tally. “The single-digit differences are not unusual, but … it’s really problematic to see the number of ballots in Pinal County that were not tabulated,” Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday, hours after the recount results from three Nov. 8 general election races were released by a state judge.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency

ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Mayes wins Arizona AG recount, Hamadeh won't concede

(The Center Square) – An automatic recount confirmed Democrat Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes' victory on Thursday, but her narrow lead shrank even further. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge unsealed the recount results, which cut the Democrat's lead from 511 votes to 280 votes. "I will say once again...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Former AZ Senator James Henderson, Jr., dies at 80

Former Arizona State Senator James Henderson, Jr., died on Friday in Gallup, New Mexico. He was 80. Henderson was elected as a state senator representing Legislative District 3 in 1985, where he served until 1999. He also served as a National Commander for the Navajo Nation Veterans Organization. Before becoming...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy