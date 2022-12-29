ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

erienewsnow.com

Group Continues Rebuild of Historic Locomotive

Much has happened in the year 2022 concerning a project to rebuild an historic locomotive in the City of Corry. Will that momentum continue in 2023?. In October 2020, a few founding members of a group called “Corry R.A.I.L.S.” brought back parts of a Climax-A locomotive which they found in Alaska. The locomotive was manufactured in Corry in 1902. An effort to rebuild the locomotive began in early 2021. The multi-year project continues today. When completed, the locomotive would be the only Climax-A assembled and running on tracks. Carl Wassink is one of the founding members of Corry R.A.I.L.S. He is working hard to see the project through.
CORRY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Two County Projects Awarded REDC Funding for Waterfront Revitalization

Governor Kathy Hochul this week announced grant funding for two projects in Chautauqua County through Round 12 of New York State's Regional Economic Development Initiative aimed at helping communities revitalize their waterfronts. The funding is part of nearly $23 million in grants awarded to 76 communities across the state to promote smart, sustainable and equitable community growth.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Food Mart Owners Retire After 44 Years

A couple who co-owned a staple business in Fredonia for more than 40 years has retired. Mark and Sue Stuczynski have been the owners of the Fredonia Food Mart -- formerly known as the Convenient Food Mart -- for 44 years. The Stuczynskis' last day in business was Friday. In a post on his Facebook page, Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek said, "Many friendships & marriages have come from working at this store, mine included!!" Essek proclaimed Thursday, December 29th as Convenient Food Mart/Fredonia Food Mart Day in the village.
FREDONIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Community Gems: A Look Back at 2023

As we head into a new year, we are taking a look back at just some of the Community Gems we featured this year. From Friday night open skate, to bring the site of many youth hockey games, the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center has been a gem for generations of Erie area families, recently getting an upgrade inside to hopefully keep people coming back each winter season.
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Wages Rising for UAHS Employees

A special New Year’s present for workers at Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital. Upper Allegheny Health System announced today/Friday that it was raising wages for employees at the hospitals and their ancillary facilities. New hires will also be starting at a higher rate. The raise goes...
BRADFORD, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Cold-case murders: The Ski Wing Murders

February 6, 1978 in Allegany, NY (Cattaraugus County):. On Sunday evening, February 5, 1978, in Allegany, NY, employees of the Wing Hollow Ski Resort, also known as Ski Wing, were busy preparing the slopes. Everything seemed normal on this bitterly frigid evening at the former Grosstal Ski Resort. The temperature dipped as low as nine degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
ALLEGANY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians

Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset

Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
EDINBORO, PA

