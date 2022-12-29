Read full article on original website
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
KDRV
Pacific Power working to restore electricity to 13,000 customers in Jackson, Josephine counties
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Pacific Power is working today to restore power across Josephine and Jackson Counties. Its map showing power outages today says, "Widespread outages across the state due to high winds; resulting in downed power lines and trees on lines. Crews working around the clock to quickly and safely restore power to all affected customers as soon as possible."
thelundreport.org
Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care
Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
kqennewsradio.com
BICYCLIST TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, CITED FOR A TRAFFIC COLLISION
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital and was cited for a traffic collision in Roseburg Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:45 p.m. an SUV driver was stopped on Northwest Mulholland Drive waiting to turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. When the light turned green, the man started to make the turn and was struck on the passenger side near the tire, by a bicycle. The cyclist was traveling east on Garden Valley on the north side of the road. The rider did not abide the crosswalk sign for her to stop. Her bike slid and impacted the SUV.
KTVL
Fire destroys 2-story home overnight, one person hospitalized
WILDERVILLE, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says a large two-story home was destroyed in Wilderville overnight. According to officials, one person was sent to the hospital with burn injuries. Multiple firefighters from across Josephine County and Western Jackson County came to assist with the fire. Details of the injuries...
beachconnection.net
Storm Update: Monster Waves and Winds for Oregon / Washington Coast; Many Warnings
(Astoria, Oregon) – Give it a minute and things just may change with this set of storms hitting the Oregon coast and Washington coast. A whole new set of conditions along with various warnings from the northern tips of Washington down through Brookings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Winds up to 85 mph are likely for some areas, and incredibly high surf at 20 feet to 35 feet is set to clobber much of the Pacific Northwest shoreline. (Graphic above: Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Cape Disappointment shot courtesy Kris Hurrl; Shore Acres courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast)
lostcoastoutpost.com
Brookings City Manager Gets Theft Charge Reduced, Will Pay Fred Meyer $15.98 Restitution, Curry DA Says
Brookings City Manager Janell Howard was fined $500 and ordered to pay $15.98 in restitution to Fred Meyer in connection with a shoplifting incident that took place on July 4, 2022. Howard pleaded no contest to “theft in the third degree as a violation” on Friday morning, Curry County District...
KDRV
ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
mybasin.com
MAN FOUND DECEASED IN BEAR CREEK
On December 22, 2022 at approximately 8:40 a.m. Medford Police Officers were dispatched to what appeared to be a deceased subject in Bear Creek, behind the parking lot of 40 N. Riverside Ave. Officers located the subject, who was confirmed to be deceased. Medford Police Detectives and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Medical Examiners were summoned to the scene. Upon initial assessment, there were no obvious signs of trauma or criminal activity.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office warns community of new phone scam
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) has a warning for the local community, watch out for a new phone scam. According JCSO, they've received new reports of scam calls to local residents coming from a JCSO Sergeant Pines. During the call, JCSO says the scammers are asking for...
KDRV
Medford Police: Catalytic converter theft ring kingpin arrested after long investigation
BEND, Ore. - The Medford Police Department says its officers have arrested the leader of a catalytic converter theft ring. On December 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a home in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. MPD says the...
Teen Goes Missing During County Fair
Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.
KDRV
MPD: Bear Creek death accidental for Richard Henderson
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department is sharing the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found Thursday in Bear Creek. MPD says 63-year-old Richard Henderson's death was "accidental and caused by drowning/exposure." Medford Police say toxicology results are pending. On December 22, 2022 at approximately...
theashlandchronicle.com
Routine Christmas Patrol Leads to White City Arrest, 93 Grams Fentanyl Seized
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Christmas evening, a routine Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) patrol in White City discovered a driver passed out behind the wheel with fentanyl on his lap. During the arrest and search warrant, JCSO seized 93 grams of multi-colored powdered fentanyl. Preliminary tests confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the powdered substances seized and samples were sent to a crime lab for further testing.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOOT REPORTEDLY RUN OVER
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly ran over a juvenile’s foot on Tuesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. a 16-year old and a 17-year old were walking in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Roberts Creek Road in Green. The driver did not see the juveniles as it was dark and the parking lot had no lighting. The report said the teens were both wearing dark clothing and staring at their phones as they walked.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a hit and run accident Friday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the corner of Northeast Winchester Street and Northeast Odell Avenue, after a caller said a man had been hit by a vehicle. It reportedly left the scene and was not located. The vehicle was described by a witness as a red newer Jeep Wrangler. The incident is being investigated as a failure to perform duties of a driver-felony case.
KDRV
"Best quartet of the past 100 years" to perform in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore. – A quartet described as one of the best quartets of the past 100 years will be performing twice in Ashland. For two days at the end of January, the Dover Quartet will be performing at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall. One of the members...
kqennewsradio.com
SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged theft on Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at about 5:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the theft of approximately $600 worth of groceries from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Officers contacted 26-year old Ryan Humphrey who matched the description of the suspect.
