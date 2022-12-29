ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wosu.org

Audit finds bonus for State Teachers Retirement System pension should be examined

Fourteen months after his office announced it, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s special audit of the over $90 billion State Teachers Retirement System is finally out, showing no fraud but suggesting lawmakers need to make more transparent the fund’s investment strategy and the process that paid $10 million in performance incentives this year, though the fund lost $5 billion.
OHIO STATE
The Cincinnati Post

Political cronyism, musical chairs, and the unqualified people who benefit - from county court to the Supreme Court

Unqualified Hamilton County Prosecutor, Joe Deters, to be appointed as Justice of Ohio's highest court with no experience on the bench.Photo byCincinnati Enquirer. Joseph T. Deters hasn’t ever served a day on the bench – but, he’ll be appointed an Ohio Supreme Court Justice next week. Not a drop of experience weighing 2 sides of an argument and it doesn’t matter. Governor DeWine doesn’t care. He’s presided over one of the most corrupt states in the country , he’s re-won the governor’s office, he’s in his final term, and he’s got nothing to lose.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New bill signed into law allows postnuptial agreements

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill recently signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine adds Ohio to the list of 48 other states that allow married couples to change their prenuptial agreement. ​. Senate Bill 210 is a piece of legislation that allows married couples draw-up postnuptial agreements. This bill...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Department of Insurance urges residents to review insurance coverage

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter can put a financial chill up your spine if you decide to skip your seasonal insurance review assuming you have adequate insurance protection. “Insurance serves as a financial safety net and without appropriate coverage, the financial repercussions can be severe,” Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French said. “Ohioans should review their insurance needs, levels of coverage, and deductible amounts with an insurance agent.”
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio Casino Control Commission seeks $350,000 fine against DraftKings

DraftKings hasn’t yet taken a bet in Ohio, but it already faces a steep potential penalty from the state’s casino control commission. The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced today it has notified the sports betting operator that it intends to take administrative action against the company for violating the Ohio’s sports betting advertising rules, according to a release.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Washington Examiner

Measles in Ohio: The center of a major outbreak

Central Ohio is the epicenter of a sizable measles outbreak in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of 117 cases reported nationwide, Franklin County, Ohio, accounted for 82. That's 70% of the total nationwide case count, according to data from the CDC and Columbus Public Health.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

