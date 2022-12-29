Read full article on original website
wosu.org
Audit finds bonus for State Teachers Retirement System pension should be examined
Fourteen months after his office announced it, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s special audit of the over $90 billion State Teachers Retirement System is finally out, showing no fraud but suggesting lawmakers need to make more transparent the fund’s investment strategy and the process that paid $10 million in performance incentives this year, though the fund lost $5 billion.
Political cronyism, musical chairs, and the unqualified people who benefit - from county court to the Supreme Court
Unqualified Hamilton County Prosecutor, Joe Deters, to be appointed as Justice of Ohio's highest court with no experience on the bench.Photo byCincinnati Enquirer. Joseph T. Deters hasn’t ever served a day on the bench – but, he’ll be appointed an Ohio Supreme Court Justice next week. Not a drop of experience weighing 2 sides of an argument and it doesn’t matter. Governor DeWine doesn’t care. He’s presided over one of the most corrupt states in the country , he’s re-won the governor’s office, he’s in his final term, and he’s got nothing to lose.
spectrumnews1.com
New bill signed into law allows postnuptial agreements
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill recently signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine adds Ohio to the list of 48 other states that allow married couples to change their prenuptial agreement. . Senate Bill 210 is a piece of legislation that allows married couples draw-up postnuptial agreements. This bill...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Insurance urges residents to review insurance coverage
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter can put a financial chill up your spine if you decide to skip your seasonal insurance review assuming you have adequate insurance protection. “Insurance serves as a financial safety net and without appropriate coverage, the financial repercussions can be severe,” Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French said. “Ohioans should review their insurance needs, levels of coverage, and deductible amounts with an insurance agent.”
orangeandbluepress.com
$161 Million Rental Assistance Will Be Given To Residents in Ohio, Lawmakers Say
The State of Ohio’s lawmakers recently approved $161 million for rental assistance. However, the groups that provide this cash claim that it won’t be of any use unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes the state statute that it is part of. Ohio Lawmaker’s New Bill. House Bill 45...
Ohio’s new distracted driving law now in effect
Starting on Sunday, Jan.1, texting and driving is a primary offense.
dayton247now.com
Dubious distinction for Ohio GOP leaders: Only ones in US to ignore a court order
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Somewhere along the way you learned how the American system of government was supposed to work. Checks and balances. Three branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. And the judges get to decide whether the actions of the other two branches are legal. This balance of powers...
From marijuana to tax cuts: What Ohio lawmakers might pass in the next two years
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When state lawmakers begin the 135th General Assembly session next Tuesday, Republicans will aim to use their record-setting majorities to pass an ambitiously conservative agenda ranging from expanding school vouchers to reducing – or even eliminating – the state’s income tax. Under a legislative redistricting...
Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio Casino Control Commission seeks $350,000 fine against DraftKings
DraftKings hasn’t yet taken a bet in Ohio, but it already faces a steep potential penalty from the state’s casino control commission. The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced today it has notified the sports betting operator that it intends to take administrative action against the company for violating the Ohio’s sports betting advertising rules, according to a release.
Looking to reduce voter power, Ohio Republicans display a breathtaking betrayal of public trust: Brent Larkin
The people who run the Ohio General Assembly think voters are too stupid to comprehend their abuse of power. There’s no other explanation why the Republican-run legislature would conspire with Secretary of State Frank LaRose on a scheme designed to make it harder for Ohioans participate in the democratic process.
Economists Say Gov. Mike DeWine's Proposed Expansion of Mental Health Services Will Pay for Itself
In spending $85 million, Ohio could reduce poverty
Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment
An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
whbc.com
Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
Ohio measles outbreak may be fueled by vaccine misinformation, health official says: ‘We’re all going to pay dearly’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reported on studies showing a significant decline in measles vaccination rates among eligible children, noting that around 40 million eligible children throughout the country missed a dose in 2021.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
When Ohio Direction Card Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
Washington Examiner
Measles in Ohio: The center of a major outbreak
Central Ohio is the epicenter of a sizable measles outbreak in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of 117 cases reported nationwide, Franklin County, Ohio, accounted for 82. That's 70% of the total nationwide case count, according to data from the CDC and Columbus Public Health.
