Two County Projects Awarded REDC Funding for Waterfront Revitalization
Governor Kathy Hochul this week announced grant funding for two projects in Chautauqua County through Round 12 of New York State's Regional Economic Development Initiative aimed at helping communities revitalize their waterfronts. The funding is part of nearly $23 million in grants awarded to 76 communities across the state to promote smart, sustainable and equitable community growth.
New York State employees help shovel out Schiller Park Senior Center residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees from at least 10 New York State agencies came together Friday at Schiller Park Senior Center to help residents dig out from the storm. It was organized by the state's Department of Transportation to clear sidewalks and other walkways for seniors to finally be able to get outside and get to grocery stores or other essential items.
Fredonia Food Mart Owners Retire After 44 Years
A couple who co-owned a staple business in Fredonia for more than 40 years has retired. Mark and Sue Stuczynski have been the owners of the Fredonia Food Mart -- formerly known as the Convenient Food Mart -- for 44 years. The Stuczynskis' last day in business was Friday. In a post on his Facebook page, Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek said, "Many friendships & marriages have come from working at this store, mine included!!" Essek proclaimed Thursday, December 29th as Convenient Food Mart/Fredonia Food Mart Day in the village.
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
National Guard Goes Door-to-Door in Buffalo
As western New York still struggles to cope with the fallout of a historic winter storm, the National Guard began door-to-door wellness checks in some neighborhoods on Wednesday. As The Dallas Express previously reported, New York Governor Kathy Hochul called a state of emergency even before the storm hit on...
Wages Rising for UAHS Employees
A special New Year’s present for workers at Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital. Upper Allegheny Health System announced today/Friday that it was raising wages for employees at the hospitals and their ancillary facilities. New hires will also be starting at a higher rate. The raise goes...
Group Continues Rebuild of Historic Locomotive
Much has happened in the year 2022 concerning a project to rebuild an historic locomotive in the City of Corry. Will that momentum continue in 2023?. In October 2020, a few founding members of a group called “Corry R.A.I.L.S.” brought back parts of a Climax-A locomotive which they found in Alaska. The locomotive was manufactured in Corry in 1902. An effort to rebuild the locomotive began in early 2021. The multi-year project continues today. When completed, the locomotive would be the only Climax-A assembled and running on tracks. Carl Wassink is one of the founding members of Corry R.A.I.L.S. He is working hard to see the project through.
Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths
The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
Cuba business to close facility and move to Rush and Mentor, Ohio; 29 jobs ending on March 31
Photo of a product sold by HuFriedyGroup on their website. The HuFriedyGroup, which sells dental equipment to dentists, will be leaving Cuba in Allegany County and 29 employees will lose their jobs. The Allegany County Legislators will have a copy of the letter from HuFriedyGroup in their resolution packets today...
AG James Announces $2.1 Million Settlement with WNY Doctor Over Illegal Billing Practices
A doctor who runs multiple medical practices in Western New York, including Chautauqua County, will be paying more than $2.1 million as part of a recent civil settlement that resolves an investigation into illegal Medicaid billing practices for vein treatments. The investigation, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Dr. David DiMarco submitted more than 1,000 claims for procedures to Medicaid between March 2015 and October 2021 without sufficient documentation to show what procedures were actually performed or why the procedures were medically necessary, resulting in overpayment of Medicaid reimbursement. As a result of the settlement, DiMarco will pay $2,139,037 to Medicaid and will also withdraw from the New York State Medicaid program. Dr. DiMarco owns D.B. DiMarco and DiMarco Vein Centers, medical practices with several locations in Western New York, including Lakewood, Olean and Ellicottville.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians
Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
Investigation Continues Following Residential Fire In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation continues to determine what sparked a residential fire in Chautauqua County on Wednesday. Just before 2 p.m. several area fire departments responded to 6441 Hartfield-Centralia Road for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they were met by heavy...
Buffalo pastors rescued more than 100 people and housed them in their church during the historic blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Al and Vivian Robinson added more than 100 people to their family in the last few days, all thanks to the couple’s kindness in the face of a deadly storm. The couple, both pastors at Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry in Buffalo, New York,...
One dead after shooting on Buffalo road
City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning. According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning. The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old […]
Looking for Cheap Gas? Ohio's Current Average Price is $2.99/Gallon
At a rate of nearly 59¢/gallon, Pennsylvania's gas tax is the highest in the country, beating out states like New York and California. But to avoid paying so much for gas, some Erieites have looked across the border to Ohio to find cheaper gas. According to AAA, the average...
Former Cattaraugus County Resident Indicted for Failing to Appear in Hate Crime Case
A former Cattaraugus County resident who was charged with a hate crime in connection with an August 2020 protest in Buffalo now faces an additional felony charge. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 50-year-old Michael Cremen of Mountain Home, Arkansas was arraigned Friday morning on one count of 2nd-degree bail jumping after a grand jury indicted him on the Class E felony in May. Prosecutors say Cremen failed to appear for a court proceeding in February on one count of 2nd-degree menacing as a hate crime and one count of 2nd-degree harassment, then failed to appear again for the rescheduled proceeding a month later. Cremen, who previously resided in Franklinville, allegedly threatened protesters with a knife while using racial slurs during a demonstration in Buffalo on August 28, 2020. He also allegedly pushed and made threats towards one protester during the incident. Cremen was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment in July 2021 on the charges from the protest. Cremen was recently taken into custody in Arkansas on an outstanding bench warrant and an indictment warrant, and he was brought back to Western New York by federal marshals to face prosecution. Cremen is scheduled to return on both cases on Tuesday for an attorney appearance. He was remanded without bail. He faces up to eight years in state prison if convicted of the highest charge.
Man Accused of Damaging Property at Jamestown City Jail
A man who was brought to the Jamestown City Jail on an outstanding warrant Saturday afternoon faces an additional charge after he allegedly caused damage inside a holding cell. Jamestown Police say 42-year-old Phillip Gardner was brought in shortly after 5:15 PM to be temporarily held on the warrant from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Officers say Gardner became disorderly while inside the cell and intentionally damaged property belonging to the city. Gardner was subsequently charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and later released to the Sheriff's Office with an appearance ticket. He will answer the charge in Jamestown City Court at a later date.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
