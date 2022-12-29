Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo signs with a Saudi soccer club
LONDON — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a groundbreaking deal for Middle Eastern soccer. Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d'Or holding up the team's jersey, with the club hailing the signing as "history in the making."
