The Maritime Executive's Popular Magazine Articles of 2022
The Maritime Executives published six print editions each year looking at the key trends and profiling executives and companies leading the industry. Following is a sampling of the stories that created the greater interest for 2022 discussing trends in ports, decarbonization, cybersecurity, and shipbuilding. Our case study of Norwegian Cruise Line and its CEO Frank del Rio drew interest as the cruise leader worked to rebound from the pandemic and restore its business. A case study on Stena Bulk explored its commitment to innovation in transporting petroleum and chemical products.
AP PHOTOS: New Delhi's homeless shiver in biting cold
When midnight approaches in New Delhi and a freezing fog settles over the Indian capital, thousands of homeless people spread torn mattresses and blankets on the pavements and lie on them to keep warm.Those who can’t afford the blankets spend the night around a smoldering fire built with garbage and discarded cardboard boxes. Others hunker down in a government shelter system.It’s a scene that repeats itself every year when India’s capital experiences a harsh bout of winter cold, blamed for killing scores of homeless people and leaving tens of thousands of others shivering on the streets.On Sunday, New Delhi...
The hidden underwater forests that could help tackle the climate crisis
Bubbles stream furiously behind Frank Hurd as he gently parts the curtains of giant kelp. Green and gold ribbons reach upwards through the cold waters of the Pacific Ocean towards the sun. Hurd, a marine biologist with environmental organisation the Nature Conservancy, is diving in a kelp forest off Anacapa...
China's Lockdowns are Over, but its Shipping Outlook is Still Mixed
Beijing’s on-and-off COVID lockdowns created serious challenges for shipping in 2022, and even though pandemic-era controls have eased, the trade outlook for China looks mixed. Demand from American importers has fallen; new competitors in Southeast Asia are luring away manufacturers; and high-tech chipmakers are headed for the exit. Still, China is poised for an economic recovery this year, according to some forecasts – with positive implications for dry bulk, among other shipping sectors.
Euroseas Boxship Sold for Scrap as Environmental Regulations Loom
Just weeks after admitting that the age profile of its fleet that is tilted towards older vessels is expected to be affected by greenhouse gas regulations being introduced in 2023, Athens-based operator Euroseas confirmed reports that it has sold one of its old boxships. A year ago, operators were pushing all available ships into service to meet the surge in depend but now as volumes decline and new environmental regulations loom, older ships are beginning to be retired.
