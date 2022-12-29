Read full article on original website
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season
The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets
It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
A massive trade package to send Rafael Devers to the Detroit Tigers
If the Red Sox surprise baseball and trade Rafael Devers, a potential dark horse destination could be the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers took a rather obvious step back last season, and hired a new president of baseball operations as a result in Scott Harris. Al Avila took the fall, but Detroit still has a roster full of young talent, and an overpriced Javy Baez.
1 perfect trade Padres must make this MLB offseason
The San Diego Padres have indicated that they are ready to go all-in with this core led by Fernando Tatis Jr. as they added Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a plethora of prospects. Even if it does not guarantee that Soto will sign a long-term extension, San Diego was willing to take the calculated risk because they will have two opportunities to win the World Series with this nucleus.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Meet MLB Pitcher Corey Kluber’s Wife, Amanda Kluber
The MLB trade rumor mill is abuzz with news of Corey Kluber’s new contract. The power pitcher has reportedly signed with the Boston Red Sox, ending his free agency and moving his family to Massachusetts. Amanda Kluber, Corey Kluber’s wife, is probably ecstatic to return to where she grew up after relocating for the MLB WAG life. However, the couple is low-key about their marriage except for their philanthropic endeavors. So we delve further into her background in this Amanda Kluber wiki.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
What Keith Hernandez thinks about the Mets’ ‘astounding’ offseason
As he recovers from September shoulder surgery that ended his season in the SNY booth prematurely, Keith Hernandez has soaked in one big move after another by the Mets this winter. Steve Cohen’s spending spree has yielded Carlos Correa (tentatively, pending finalization of his contract because of physical concerns), Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and David Robertson, among others, while keeping Brandon Nimmo and Adam Ottavino. All told, the Mets’ payroll could approach or surpass $400 million for next season. Post Sports+ this week caught up with the former Mets first baseman to get his perspective on where the Mets are...
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams
Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviews: Michael Grove
Taken in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching prospect Michael Grove saw his 2022 mainly spent with Triple-A Oklahoma City but made a few spots starts for the big league club throughout the year. Grove’s first opportunity with the Dodgers came against...
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to All-Star Starting Pitcher
The Angels are still in the market for more starting pitching, and MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote on Thursday the Halos were in on Nathan Eovaldi before he ultimately decided to sign with the Rangers. According to Heyman, some executives are frustrated that "California wasn't viewed as a destination by many players." Texas, of course, has no state income tax, so a California team would have to seriously outbid the Rangers to match the actual dollars going into a player's wallet.
ESPN Reporter Starstruck By Laker Great
The enduring greatness and growing legend of ageless Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is so impressive it can even make seasoned journalists take pause. Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson spoke to one ESPN's rising stars, NBA and WNBA reporter Monica McNutt, on a fresh episode of his Scoop B Radio Podcast. McNutt relayed a tale of how she, too, was intimidated by The Chosen One.
