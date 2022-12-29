ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

kggfradio.com

Home Security System Leads to Arrest for Theft

Two Pittsburg women are arrested on theft charges. Yesterday morning at around 4:14am, Pittsburg Police officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary in progress. The 911 call reported two subjects stealing tires from his carport. Officers were able to view surveillance footage of the theft that had just occurred and footage of a theft from the night before. The video from the previous night showed the suspects driving a Buick passenger car.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Asthy Zarred, 21, was driving west on Bagdad Road around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night when he left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
MIAMI, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Weekend Wrap (Dec. 31 & Jan. 1)

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a pickup crash, just off the roadway near Coyote and Apricot Road in Newton County. Click here to learn more. Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. —...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3 stories of 2022

BRANSON, Mo. -- Stone Count Emergency 911 was alert on a Wednesday evening to a train derailment at Silver Dollar City amusement park. Seven people were injured and transported to various hospitals. It was an estimated 150-160 people were on the train when it derailed and cars. To read more on this story -- you can go to our website.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: second degree murder in Neosho County; and a two semi collision on Main Street

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. - Authorities arrest a man for second-degree murder in the death of Elaina Asprea of Chanute, Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday evening. Officials at the Cumberland County Detention Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina, served an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Joseph R. Deluca. He was already incarcerated at the jail on unrelated charges. Click here to read more about this story.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Man killed when car hits tree in southeast Kansas

GALENA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree in southeast Kansas. The accident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on SE Bagdad Road south of Galena in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Asthy Zarred was driving a Chevy HHR westbound at the time of the crash.
GALENA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Miami man dies after Bagdad Rd. crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Miami man died as a result of a crash near the Kansas/Missouri border along Bagdad Road Friday morning. Asthy Zarred, 21,of Miami, Oklahoma was headed westbound on Bagdad Rd. around 11:15 Thursday night (12/29), when his car left the roadway to the north and struck a tree, Kansas Highway Patrol said. He had one passenger with him, 59-year-old Benster Syne, also of Miami, Oklahoma, who suffered no injuries.
MIAMI, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Miami, Okla. man dies in crash along Missouri to Kansas state line

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, reports of a man at the Downstream Q Store, 4777 Downstream Blvd, conveyed he had been involved in a motor vehicle crash during the night. He could not identify where the crash occurred. Authorities from various agencies responded to...
MIAMI, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin News First Top 10 Stories of 2022 and others that barely missed

JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM/KJFX/JoplinNewsFirst) — Links to the top stories of 2022 and others that barely missed when you scroll below. 3 JPD officers shot, 2 die https://bit.ly/3KpWedZ — March 8. Missing Pregnant woman, murdered, baby taken https://bit.ly/3E1bUnK — October 31. SDC train derails https://bit.ly/3W89SJq — October 26...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Witnessing the Schifferdecker & Zelleken houses’ restoration

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two historical pieces of Joplin open up to the community, despite still being under construction. “What we want to do is to tell the story of these two families,” said Brad Belk, Director of Joplin Historical Neighborhoods, Inc. Around 50 people showed up to tour...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6

JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Controlled burn near Webb City, smoke visible along 249

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Sources confirm with us this Friday, December 30, 2022, conditions were favorable for a prescribed burn in the area east of town. We have observed prescribed burns in this same area by the Webb City Fire Dept. The last one we observed was this exact time of year, January 9, 2019.
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pearl Bros. store in Joplin to close

JOPLIN, Mo. — A retail icon in downtown Joplin is closing, at least for a while. Pearl Brothers True Value hardware store at 716 Main Street will be closing its doors. Harold Berger has been working at the business six days a week since he graduated from college back in 1977. His father and grandfather bought the store back in 1949 and decided not to change the name of the business which first opened in 1905. He says it’s the right time for him to retire and he’ll miss the people that have supported his store over the years.
JOPLIN, MO

