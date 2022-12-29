Read full article on original website
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
Easy Care AfterBurn cream kits recalled due to contamination
GFA Production is issuing a voluntarily nationwide recall of a first-aid burn cream and kits that contain it because of bacterial contamination.The Easy Care first aid afterburn cream is sold in boxes of 10 single-use packets and is included in some first aid kits.The Food and Drug Administration says using the cream could lead to life-threatening conditions in immunocompromised people. For those not immunocompromised, it could lead to skin infections.The FDA has not received any reports of people getting sick.For more information: GFA Production Co. Ltd. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Easy Care First Aid® Burn Cream and First Aid Kits Due to Microbial Contamination - FDA
WebMD
Lupin Recalls Blood Pressure Medication for Contamination, FDA Says
Dec. 29, 2022 -- A pharmaceuticals company is voluntarily recalling blood pressure medication because an impurity was detected in recent testing, the Food and Drug Administration said this week. No illnesses have been reported from the Quinapril Tablets produced by Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., the FDA said. “The tablets were contaminated...
studyfinds.org
Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health
ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
Popculture
Pepper Recall Issued
Those hoping to share the gift of spices this holiday season may need to rethink their gifts. A pepper collection gift set sold at World Market stores nationwide has been recalled just days before Christmas. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Something South African LLC. on Dec. 15 recalled the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to possible mold and Ochratoxin A contamination.
The truth about chemicals used in scented candles, according to a toxicologist
Toxicologist Yvonnne Burkart went viral for saying scented candles cause cancer and allergies, but another toxicologist said she exaggerated claims.
Company recalling blood pressure pills because of potential impurity presence
The potential presence of a nitrosamine impurity has prompted Lupin Pharmaceuticals to issue a recall of some blood pressure medication, per an announcement.
Laundry detergent recall: 8 million cleaning products recalled due to harmful bacteria risk
About 8 million laundry detergent and cleaning products have been recalled because it may be contaminated with a harmful bacteria, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the agency, fabric softener, laundry detergent, fabric shampoo, conditioners and other household cleaning products from the brand The Laundress produced...
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more
1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
Red 40 food dye in Skittles, Doritos and more trigger bowel diseases: study
Maybe don’t “taste the rainbow.” A new study published in the journal Nature Communications has revealed that a common red dye in food can increase the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases, which affect some three million Americans, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. The additive, denoted as Red 40 or Allura red on ingredients label, is the most prevalent dye used in many popular snacks and drinks, including Skittles, Doritos and Pepsi, as well as some cosmetics. While the use of food coloring has increased over the years, studies on its effect in the gut are few thus far. “What we have...
Why You Should Never Share A Bar Of Soap
While in the shower, whether at home or visiting a friend, we may reach for the bar of soap. However, you may want to think twice before sharing soap bars.
Narcan maker says over-the-counter nasal spray fast-tracked by FDA
Emergent BioSolutions Inc., the maker of narcotic overdose treatment Narcan, said on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its application to grant priority review of its overdose nasal spray as an over-the-counter (OTC) product. “The application has been granted Priority Review by the FDA and, if approved, would be the first…
Popculture
Yogurt Recalled Due to Undeclared Nut Allergen
Culture Fresh Foods has recalled its Meijer True Goodness Oat Milk Plain Yogurt Alternative due to the presence of one of the nine major food allergens, almonds. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an undeclared almond-based product is actually present in the 24-ounce yogurt, which is not mentioned on the product label. Consuming the food item might result in a life-threatening allergic reaction for those with almond allergies or sensitivity. It is possible to develop food allergies without warning at any point in one's life. Itching in the mouth or tongue, hives, difficulty swallowing, nasal congestion, runny nose, abdominal pain, cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and shortness of breath are some symptoms associated with allergies to tree nuts like almonds.
reviewofoptometry.com
New Biotrue Hydration Boost Drops for Soft and GP Lenses
Eye dryness is a frequent side effect of contact lens wear. To help alleviate discomfort and increase ocular surface hydration in these patients, clinicians often prescribe a preservative-free eye drop that’s safe to use with contact lenses. Joining this market segment is a multi-dose drop by Bausch + Lomb for soft and rigid GP lenses, which the company calls Biotrue Hydration Boost Contact Lens Rehydrating Drops.
WCPO
ZLINE recalls about 28,000 gas ranges for potential carbon monoxide poisoning
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 28,000 gas ranges are being recalled due to a "serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning." According to the agency notice, the ranges were sold by ZLINE, who said they'd received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, three of which had to receive medical treatment.
The Air in Your Home Is Making Your Family Sick. Here’s What to Do About It.
We often think of air pollution as car exhaust, smoke-spewing factories, and smog, but the air your family breathes while sleeping, eating, and vegging in front of the TV is anything but clean. Indoor air is teeming with toxic chemicals and allergens that can singe the eyes, trigger asthma attacks, and bring on headaches. Over time, airborne toxins can disrupt hormones, damage vital organs, and possibly even lead to cancer.
suggest.com
Dandruff Caused By Menopause Needs A Different Solution Than Your Standard Bottle Of Heads & Shoulders
Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links. Menopause isn’t a dirty...
Dangerous dinner: Chemicals in our food
FDA testing found dangerous chemicals in foods we eat everyday, including levels of lead that could cause permanent damage
infomeddnews.com
Seoul Viosys: Through Air Purifier and Air Sterilizer Filters, Bacterial Growth and Leakage Occur
Seoul Viosys (“SVC”) (KOSDAQ: 092190), a global optical semiconductor company, conducted a test on air sterilization by air purifiers sold in the market. The test confirms that bacterial growth and its leakage occur through the filters. The Company announced filters in air purifiers and air sterilizers can cause viral infection and virus spread.
