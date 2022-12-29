The Portuguese superstar is on to Saudi Arabia, showing even he couldn’t escape modern soccer’s greater forces. Very few players end their careers in glory. Clubs can be brutal in offloading those whose usefulness has expired. Often the end, accepting that the body is no longer capable of doing what once it did, comes with a sense of bitterness. Yet there seems a special sadness in the news that Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for the Saudi club Al-Nassr.

1 DAY AGO