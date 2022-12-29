Retired Suffolk County Surrogate Court Judge Theresa Whelan has died, the Suffolk County Bar Association announced today. “It is indeed hard to find words to express our regret at the passing of this splendid woman. The Old Testament’s reference to a ‘Woman of Valor,’ is an apt description of the Honorable Theresa Whelan. Her dedication to her profession, her love of her family, her service to the community and finally, her valiant battle against illness, will long be her legacy to her family and friends,” the organization said in the announcement.

WADING RIVER, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO