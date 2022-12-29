ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Rob Brusca is ‘Mr. Oyster Bay'

Robert Brusca has always given everything to his community. Often called the “unofficial and unpaid mayor” or “Mr. Oyster Bay,” the lifelong East Norwich resident can always be found volunteering at one event or another, where he will tell anyone who will listen how great it is to live in Oyster Bay, and why.
OYSTER BAY, NY
PIX11

Group beats boy, 14, with bat; slashes another teen in the Bronx

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A group beat and slashed a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx, police said Thursday. The teenage victims were approached by another group of teens on Sheridan Avenue near East 172nd Street on Dec. 20 around 2:30 p.m., officials said. The attackers repeatedly hit the 14-year-old boy […]
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck

RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
RYE, NY
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say one man is dead and another two injured in a shooting on Route 15 occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 60. Lanes were closed for about 12 hours while police investigated at the […]
HAMDEN, CT
PIX11

Crooks rob Brooklyn jewelry store of over $100K in goods: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two crooks swiped over $100,000 in valuables from a Prospect Lefferts Gardens jewelry store on Friday, according to authorities. The duo walked into the store on Flatbush Avenue near Parkside Avenue around 5:30 p.m., confronted a 79-year-old man, forcibly snatched assorted jewelry cumulatively valued at six-figures, and fled, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

3 critically injured in Long Island house fire

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Three people were critically injured Friday in a house fire on Long Island.The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Oakley Avenue in Elmont.Officials say three civilians were rescued by firefighters and were last reported to be in critical condition.One firefighter was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor burns.The fire was under control by 11 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ELMONT, NY
PIX11

Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BRONX, NY
riverheadlocal

Retired Suffolk Surrogate Judge Theresa Whelan of Wading River dies at age 60

Retired Suffolk County Surrogate Court Judge Theresa Whelan has died, the Suffolk County Bar Association announced today. “It is indeed hard to find words to express our regret at the passing of this splendid woman. The Old Testament’s reference to a ‘Woman of Valor,’ is an apt description of the Honorable Theresa Whelan. Her dedication to her profession, her love of her family, her service to the community and finally, her valiant battle against illness, will long be her legacy to her family and friends,” the organization said in the announcement.
WADING RIVER, NY
PIX11

Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

One man gravely injured in overnight NYC shooting

A 24-year-old man was fighting for his life after being shot in the head in the Bronx, police said. The victim was wounded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday while sitting in a vehicle outside a building at 1595 East 174th Street, cops said. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said. Police recovered narcotics from the vehicle, cops said. There are no arrests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465, Bronx, NY 10465 - $560,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465 in Bronx is listed at $560,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 08. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County officers injured by driver trying to evade police

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Two officers were hurt by a driver trying to evade authorities Friday in Nassau County, according to police. It started when police responded to a disturbance at Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue in Garden City. Police said the suspect drove off when officers approached.One officer was struck by the car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another officer was injured when the driver crashed into a police car at Stewart Avenue and Lincoln Street. The suspect was taken into custody. 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy