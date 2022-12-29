Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Rob Brusca is ‘Mr. Oyster Bay'
Robert Brusca has always given everything to his community. Often called the “unofficial and unpaid mayor” or “Mr. Oyster Bay,” the lifelong East Norwich resident can always be found volunteering at one event or another, where he will tell anyone who will listen how great it is to live in Oyster Bay, and why.
Group beats boy, 14, with bat; slashes another teen in the Bronx
CLAREMONT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A group beat and slashed a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx, police said Thursday. The teenage victims were approached by another group of teens on Sheridan Avenue near East 172nd Street on Dec. 20 around 2:30 p.m., officials said. The attackers repeatedly hit the 14-year-old boy […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck
RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Mulino's of Westchester is a local and national award-winning Northern Italian cuisine in the heart of Westchester County, NY. Location: 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 761-1818.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15
A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say one man is dead and another two injured in a shooting on Route 15 occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 60. Lanes were closed for about 12 hours while police investigated at the […]
They Were Promised an End to Homelessness. Now They Face Eviction.
NEW YORK — Dwayne Seifforth spent years struggling with homelessness, including four sleeping on New York City streets and one living in a Bronx shelter with his young daughter. Then in spring 2020, a city caseworker presented Seifforth with a solution: a vacant apartment he could afford using a special city voucher.
Crooks rob Brooklyn jewelry store of over $100K in goods: police
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two crooks swiped over $100,000 in valuables from a Prospect Lefferts Gardens jewelry store on Friday, according to authorities. The duo walked into the store on Flatbush Avenue near Parkside Avenue around 5:30 p.m., confronted a 79-year-old man, forcibly snatched assorted jewelry cumulatively valued at six-figures, and fled, police […]
3 critically injured in Long Island house fire
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Three people were critically injured Friday in a house fire on Long Island.The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Oakley Avenue in Elmont.Officials say three civilians were rescued by firefighters and were last reported to be in critical condition.One firefighter was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor burns.The fire was under control by 11 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
George Santos claimed he was robbed of rent money in Queens eviction case – but NYPD has no record of the attack
George Santos' long list of dubious claims stretches back to at least 2016, when he wrote in a court filing he'd been mugged. Santos wrote in a sworn statement that police had ordered him to come back later to obtain a report on the supposed mugging in Queensboro Plaza. [ more › ]
Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
RECOGNIZE HER? Young girl found walking alone on Bronx street
The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance with identifying a young girl who was found wandering a Bronx street Saturday night.
Retired Suffolk Surrogate Judge Theresa Whelan of Wading River dies at age 60
Retired Suffolk County Surrogate Court Judge Theresa Whelan has died, the Suffolk County Bar Association announced today. “It is indeed hard to find words to express our regret at the passing of this splendid woman. The Old Testament’s reference to a ‘Woman of Valor,’ is an apt description of the Honorable Theresa Whelan. Her dedication to her profession, her love of her family, her service to the community and finally, her valiant battle against illness, will long be her legacy to her family and friends,” the organization said in the announcement.
Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
One man gravely injured in overnight NYC shooting
A 24-year-old man was fighting for his life after being shot in the head in the Bronx, police said. The victim was wounded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday while sitting in a vehicle outside a building at 1595 East 174th Street, cops said. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said. Police recovered narcotics from the vehicle, cops said. There are no arrests.
240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465, Bronx, NY 10465 - $560,000
BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465 in Bronx is listed at $560,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 08. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Nassau County officers injured by driver trying to evade police
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Two officers were hurt by a driver trying to evade authorities Friday in Nassau County, according to police. It started when police responded to a disturbance at Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue in Garden City. Police said the suspect drove off when officers approached.One officer was struck by the car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another officer was injured when the driver crashed into a police car at Stewart Avenue and Lincoln Street. The suspect was taken into custody.
