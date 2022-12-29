Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!
"We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Serena Williams shared on Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl. The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance. Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four...
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Tennis-Nadal says retirement not on his mind after losing season-opener
SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal brushed off talk of retiring anytime soon after the 22-times Grand Slam champion was stunned by Cameron Norrie in the United Cup mixed team tournament on Saturday, saying he still enjoyed competing at the highest level.
TODAY.com
Serena Williams gives behind-the-scenes look at Venus’ trophies!
During a visit to her sister Venus Williams’ house, Serena Williams gave her TikTok followers a closer look at her sister’s trophy case. See which big win surprised her the most!Dec. 29, 2022.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur in running for AIPS Athlete of the Year with Swiatek missing
Sports journalists from across 113 countries around the world had their say in choosing the athletes who were selected as part of the awards instituted by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and they voted Williams and Osaka in front of Swiatek. A curious situation happened at the AIPS awards...
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Asks GloRilla To Marry Him On Druski’s Live
Even though it was just through a comment, no one missed that Shaq’s shot came through. It’s the holiday season- and, apparently, cuffing season for some people online. Even NBA stars are looking to score more off the court. Shaquille O’Neal recently asked GloRilla to marry him while she was with Druski on his Instagram live. Moreover, he commented “glo will u marry me” as the two had a conversation together. Since Shaq recently said that he was a “d**ckhead” in his previous marriage, it’s odd but funny to see the shots made.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair
Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
Lakers News: Gloria James Pens Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Her Son
In response, LeBron James turned in a game for the ages.
Yardbarker
Brad Gilbert and Mark Petchey fed up with media asking Nadal about retiring
Tennis media is repeatedly questioning Rafael Nadal about his future retirement and Mark Petchey and Brad Gilbert are disappointed by it. Following a defeat to Cam Norrie at the United Cup, Nadal was asked about retirement. In response, he told the media to stop asking because he will still be competing in 2023. Due to that, many started questioning why does media even keep asking.
Nick Kyrgios uses Netflix defense after starting tennis season with no-show controversy
Australian United Cup co-captain Lleyton Hewitt has slammed Nick Kyrgios for blindsiding his teammates on the eve of the event. Kyrgios withdrew from the event moments before he was due to appear at a press conference, with the tournament director announcing his withdrawal. Australian players were informed moments before sitting behind the microphone and had no information on why he wasn’t playing. Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley said on Thursday that Kyrgios was taking a “precautionary approach to protect his ankle” and he will rest up until the Australian Open begins on Jan. 16. Alex de Minaur stepped up into Kyrgios’ place and following...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 ASB Classic WTA Draw featuring Gauff, Raducanu, Fernandez and Venus Williams
The ASB Classic in Auckland will be running from January second till January 8th with the likes of Raducanu, Gauff, Fernandez and Venus Williams. It's a pretty strong event overall with a strong field, far better than the average ATP 250 event. Lots of players are taking part in order to prepare for the Australian Open and Gauff will be the top seed. She starts off against Tatjana Maria who is pretty solid but most likely won't be able to challenge her.
Black America Web
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ 2022 Year in Review: Serena Says Farewell — Say Her Name — Gay Bar Becomes Landmark
The end of a historic run begins Monday night for tennis great Serena Williams. Some are calling it her retirement, but as announced earlier in the month, the Queen of the Courts says she is continuing her “evolution.” However one looks at it, what is scheduled to take place at the 2022 U.S. Open, are the last matches of a woman who will go down in history for her prowess, power, passion, and personality, both on and off the courts.
Yardbarker
Paige VanZant blows her fans away with her new year resolution in saucy pic
The former UFC star Paige VanZant has been quite successful outside of the octagon since she walked away from the sport of MMA. She has since gathered up a nice online following of over three million followers. And her New Years resolution is ‘New Year’s resolution……. be more me.’ As...
