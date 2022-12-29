Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:53 p.m. EST
New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so. ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law making her state the sixth in the nation to allow human composting as a method of burial. Hochul signed the law Saturday. The move legalizes natural organic reduction, popularly known as human composting, following after Washington state, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and California. New York investor Howard Fischer is one supporter who sees human composting as an eco-friendly way to return his remains to the earth as fresh, fertile soil when he dies. Critics like the New York State Catholic Conference, representing the state's bishops, oppose the burial method as “inappropriate” for humans.
Democrat Kathy Hochul sworn in as elected New York governor
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making history as the first woman elected to the position in the state. The Democrat, launching her term as the 57th governor of New York, said her goals were to increase public safety and to make the state more affordable.
Northern Arizona tribe to get federal aid for flood damage
SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Sunday that federal emergency aid will...
Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss
SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator.
