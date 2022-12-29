ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US

By Nicole LoBiondo,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.

"Accumulating snow, the potential for freezing rain, flooding rainfall and a threat of severe thunderstorms are all possible, and residents may be wondering if the calendar changed to April instead of January," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294ZNK_0jxucY0J00

The storm is first expected to move across the Four Corners region on New Year's Day where mountain snow and valley rain could dampen any festivities. However, as the storm moves east of the Colorado Rockies, it is expected to re-intensify as it moves across the nation's midsection by next Monday.

Springlike conditions and severe thunderstorms to erupt in South

Mild and moist air ahead of the strengthening storm will set the stage for the threat of severe weather Monday afternoon through Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1nve_0jxucY0J00

Afternoon high temperatures could be reminiscent of early spring rather than the middle of winter as the mercury from Texas to Mississippi tops out in the middle to upper 70s. Meanwhile, temperatures farther north in Chicago and St. Louis are set to be March-like. In some locations, the warmth could shatter record highs.

In Texas, Dallas could approach the daily record of 78 set back in 2004, while Austin could tie the record of 81 that was previously established in 2006. Farther north, Chicago could approach its record high for Jan. 2 of 60, which was set in 1950.

"Southerly winds are expected to flow out of the Gulf of Mexico early next week, which should put plenty of warm and moist air in place across the South Central states," Buckingham continued to explain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NoI3e_0jxucY0J00

A large dip in the jet stream pattern, coupled with a surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to yield the necessary atmospheric ingredients for severe weather across eastern Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi early next week.

Depending on the exact track and timing of the storm, severe weather may be possible as far north as Missouri and Illinois.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that cities such as Houston and Dallas, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Jackson, Mississippi; could be at risk of a few isolated tornadoes, localized flash flooding and damaging wind gusts on Monday. In some areas, winds could gust to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.

Tuesday the threat for severe thunderstorms can continue eastward through the Southeast.

“The ingredients aren’t expected to be as favorable for widespread severe weather on Tuesday as compared to Monday, but some communities in the Southeast will still face a risk for damaging thunderstorms,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211hgY_0jxucY0J00

Places like New Orleans, Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama and perhaps at least some western suburbs of Atlanta can see the threat for severe weather on Tuesday.

"As the storm progresses eastward, flooding concerns are expected to rise across portions of the Great Lakes into the middle of next week where a hefty snow base is in currently in place," Buckingham said.

Cold and snowy conditions possible in northern Plains

Residents of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest should be prepared for temperatures to revert steadily to wintry levels following the brief warmup.

As mild, moist air is catapulted into the Southern and Central states early next week, the back side of the storm will have cold and snowy conditions filtering into the northern Plains and east of the Rockies.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

While the exact location of where the heaviest snow will fall continues to be scrutinized by AccuWeather meteorologists, there will likely be a zone of accumulating snow from the Colorado and Wyoming Front Range through the central and northern Plains and into the Upper Midwest between Sunday and Tuesday of next week, according to Buckingham. Some of the heaviest snow will fall on the Colorado Rockies as well as the Wasatch range in Utah, where an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 48 inches could be achieved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWNSe_0jxucY0J00

In some areas, rain or a wintry mix will precede the snow.

There is the potential for a period of sleet and/or freezing rain across the Midwest from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As of the start of the weekend, the most likely zone for a period of ice is from northwestern Kansas to southeastern Minnesota and part of western Wisconsin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J30MD_0jxucY0J00

People with plans to travel along interstates 29, 35, 90, 94 and 80 on Monday and Tuesday should anticipate delays, reduced visibility from blowing snow and slick and snow-covered roads.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Quiet Monday before a big storm Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will be quiet, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be a different story. Both are flagged as NEXT Weather Alert days, and bring the potential for snow, rain, and ice.Monday will be mild. Expect highs in the mid to low 30s with clouds prevailing throughout the day.The big storm will begin to roll over the Twin Cities Tuesday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow.Throughout the day on Tuesday, northern parts of the state can expect to see predominantly snow, while southern parts of Minnesota can expect mostly rain.Colder air will mix with the storm, so expect snow Thursday as well.The weekend ahead looks to be a dry one, though it will be colder, with highs in the 20s and teens.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Niagara Falls Almost Entirely Frozen After Devastating Winter Storm, Shocking Photos Show

Devastatingly cold temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and relentless snowfall slammed multiple regions of the United States over the holiday weekend. However, few regions experienced as heavy a blow as New England and western New York specifically. Bordering the Empire State is iconic Niagara Falls. While these stunning waterfalls pack a heavy, constant flow—part of what draws in more than 8 million visitors annually—NY’s most deadly storm in 50 years proved cold enough to leave the natural wonder almost entirely frozen.
BUFFALO, NY
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

Major snowstorm brewing for northeastern US

An enormous cross-country storm that will unleash blizzard conditions in the northern United States and potentially trigger a severe weather outbreak in the South this week also has its sights set on the Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists expect the enormous storm to create a spinoff system near the Atlantic coast that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Weekend storm expected to bring as much as 5 feet of snow to Sierra and 1 inch of rain to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - On the heels of two recent, wet storms that left several feet of snow in the Sierra and near-record rain in the valley, we're in for another powerful storm later this week. The next storm is expected to arrive Thursday evening and will linger through Monday. Based on the preliminary forecast, the storm is expected to bring several feet of snow and multiple inches of rainfall.TimingThe storm will move into the region around 5 p.m. Thursday. Friday morning will be clear, and then another system will move in Friday night, lingering throughout Saturday and into Sunday. There will then...
SACRAMENTO, CA
BBC

Niagara Falls: Ice from US storms turns iconic falls into winter spectacle

Chunks of ice and snow-capped rocks could be seen at the base of the Niagara Falls after a huge winter storm swept over the US and Canada. Plunging temperatures over the Christmas period transformed the waterfalls into a wintry sight to behold. The blizzard caused huge disruption across North America,...
The Weather Channel

January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier

Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
GEORGIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location

The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

91K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy