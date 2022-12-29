Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Light winds holding to start the New Year
Light east to southeast winds are expected for the smaller islands over the next few days, with moderate trades holding for the island of Hawaii. Very stable and mostly dry conditions will also continue. Stronger trade winds are possible for the middle of the coming week, which could push a...
Light winds to kick off the New Year
First Alert Forecast: Big surf and light winds kick off the weekend. Weather will continue to be mostly dry as the year ends. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM HST. |. First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected...
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Light winds to dominate the forecast
Mostly dry and stable conditions will dominate heading into the new year.
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022. From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Frustrations grow over Kaaawa recreation center left run down, unused for years.
Mauna Loa forests, natural area reserves dodged lava bullet
When Mauna Loa began erupting late at night on Nov. 27 for the first time in 38 years, officials with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources anxiously watched to see where the spewing lava would go. In the potential path of the destructive lava were several state...
Repairs ongoing for transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for Neighbor Island viewers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are still ongoing after a strong winter storm that swept the state caused transmitters to go down, impacting Hawaii News Now reception for some Neighbor Island viewers. HNN’s Engineering team said transmitters on Maui and Hilo on Hawaii Island are experiencing outages and no relay signals....
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
Snowmobiler from Washington killed in avalanche north of Cooke City
COOKE CITY, Mont. - An avalanche north of Cooke City killed a snowmobiler Saturday. The avalanche happened near Daisy Pass on a southeast facing slope of Crown Butte. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) reports two riders from Washington were snowmobiling uphill on adjacent slopes when one rider triggered an avalanche while climbing a steeper slope 100 to 200 feet from the top.
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022
Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Flooding reported in parts of the Central Coast as rain pours over the area in latest round of storms
Multiple reports of flooding have come in as the Central Coast deals with the latest round of storms. The post Flooding reported in parts of the Central Coast as rain pours over the area in latest round of storms appeared first on KION546.
Earthquake swarm under Kīlauea caldera attributed to repressurization after eruption
A swarm of small earthquakes beneath the Kīlauea caldera is being attributed to repressurization after the end of the last eruption. The USGS’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports there were approximately 25 earthquakes of less than magnitude 2 that occurred between 6 and 9 p.m. HST on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
USGS Issues Statement On Kilauea Earthquake Swarm
(BIVN) – A swarm of small earthquakes beneath Kīlauea caldera on Friday evening prompted the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory to issue an information statement. Kīlauea is not erupting and there is no indication that resumption of eruptive activity is imminent, scientists say. The USGS added that “there are no signs of significant activity in either of Kīlaueaʻs rift zones or on Mauna Loa.”
Unraveling Your Traveling: Southwest cancelations causes bride to miss her wedding
Unraveling Your Traveling: Southwest cancelations causes bride to miss her wedding
Updated Hawaii Sea Level Rise Report Released
New science shows increased need for cross jurisdictional coordination, funding, and capacity for sea level rise action as outlined in an updated report by the Hawai‘i State Climate Commission. First released in 2017, the Hawai‘i Sea Level Rise Vulnerability and Adaptation Report, 2022-update addresses the threat posed by climate...
Water conservation posted for West Maui as county refills water supply
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation request has been posted for West Maui residents, authorities said Friday. All West Maui properties, including hotels and condos, are urged to stop washing vehicles and cease irrigation as the county refills it’s water supply. Officials said despite the recent rain, there...
Untreated wastewater spill prompts warning signs at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs are up after about 3,500 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Pearl Harbor on Friday. The Navy said the spill happened around 9 a.m. near Lake Erie Street and Hickam Bike Path when an air release valve in a distribution line failed. According to a...
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022
We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
