Washington State

The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest

The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
MOSCOW, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

WA attorney general pushes to strengthen laws against robocalls

Bad news. Your car’s extended warranty has expired. No, wait, your health insurance premiums are in danger of doubling. And now the IRS says there’s a problem with your tax return. Don’t worry, there’s good news, too. You’re eligible for a low-interest home improvement loan. And your government...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

2024 contest comes into view with hurdles for both parties

NEW YORK — (AP) — Both political parties are opening the new year confronting critical questions about the people and policies they want to embrace as the next election speeds into view. The challenges are particularly urgent for Republicans, who hoped to enter 2023 with a secure grip...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

History's Headlines: The Lehigh Valley's White House wedding

On July 2, 1913 the Lehigh Valley was in preparation for another glorious, if unsafe, 4th of July celebration. But except for a few folks in South Bethlehem, no one was ready for the exciting news that came out of the White House and was carried on front-pages across the nation. This is how it appeared in the New York Times:
INDIANA STATE

