Warren McClendon Updates Injury; Praises Amarius Mims

Warren McClendon has been a rock for Georgia Football for three seasons, but after an injury in the SEC Championship, his status for the College Football Playoff remains uncertain.

Warren McClendon is a rarity in college football. The 6-foot-4 tackle from Brunswick, Georgia has been the starting tackle for Georgia in 37 of the Bulldogs’ past 38 games, missing just one game during the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign. You don’t often see that type of monopoly on an offensive line position - especially in the SEC - that often.

Usually you see a player have to battle and rotate at a spot before they earn it permanently, but McClendon took the right tackle job at Georgia and has been a brick wall ever since. Right tackle hasn’t been a position Kirby Smart has had to worry about for 3 seasons. That was until the SEC Championship Game

.McClendon exited the game with a lower body injury that we still don’t have clarity on. It remains to be seen if McClendon will get the nod, or if Amarius Mims will earn his first career start.

As Georgia prepares to take on Ohio State , Dawgs Daily caught up with McClendon in Atlanta during his Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl availability. We asked how his injury was doing.

“Feeling good.” was the reply.

So, there’s that. Read into it what you will. He’s still obviously involved with the prep, and shared his breakdown on Ohio State’s athletic defensive ends:

“LSU had some good defensive ends, Ohio State has some good defensive ends.” said McClendon.

“Ya know, they’re very good. We’ve been watching them on film. They like to play with their hands, they’re good with their hands. Just preparing for that.”

If Warren McClendon can’t go, the job will fall to Amarius Mims, who has played a lot this season and filled in at right tackle when McClendon went down.

The elder right tackle shared some glowing praise for the younger Mims:

“Amarius - especially with me being one of the older players - I’ve really gotten to see him grow up and mature. So, just watching him become a student of the game, and watching him get better everyday and every week; I’m very proud of him.”

So, if Amarius Mims does have to go, will Georgia still be able to execute offensively at the elite level they have?

“Coach Smart and Coach [Stacy Searels] do a good job of making sure everyone gets reps next to each other, and always switching up the line, just in case. So, the next one can get the job done.”

Warren McClendon certainly thinks so.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN