ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Video: Police search for 4 suspects in connection with Hunting Park shooting

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4dW5_0jxubwxQ00

Digital Brief: Dec. 29, 2022 (AM) 02:18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting in Hunting Park on Monday. They say the shooting happened on the 4200 block of North Reese Street around 7:15 p.m.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video showing three suspects. Authorities say at least one of the three suspects was shooting at two people in a vehicle while the fourth suspect was the driver of the getaway car.

The two victims in their 30s were sitting in a parked car when the three suspects opened fire through the car's window.

The victims were not hit by the gunfire. Police say one of the victims suffered minor cuts from glass and was taken to Temple Hospital.

The suspects fled after the victims exited the car and ran away. Officials say the suspects' vehicle was last seen near the 4300 block of North Fairhill Street.

Police are asking you to not approach the suspects but call 911 instead.

Comments / 2

Arctic Water
3d ago

the cats who did this should def Kno that some type of "get back" might b in play ,bcuz the intended targets weren't injured & survived an attack on their lives

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police: Man shot in East Frankford, woman arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least seven shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.In East Frankford, a 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and side around 1 a.m. Sunday, police say. It happened on Tackawanna Street near Torresdale Avenue.Authorities say the man was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery. There is no word on his condition.Police recovered the gun used in that shooting.Police say that a woman who is the suspected shooter has been arrested in relation to the crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Man Arrives At Hospital Shot Friday Afternoon

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:01 p.m., in the 2200 block of Jessup Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Have you seen this car? Palmer Twp. police say it’s connected to shots fired incident.

Palmer Township police are looking for help from the public to track down a car connected to a shots-fired incident Saturday afternoon. Police say someone fired shots at a home at 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the 2500 block of Eldridge Avenue. Police posted a blurry video on the website crimewatchpa.com of a black over burgundy Subaru Forrester driving away from the incident.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Police search for car in fatal hit-and-run that killed 50-year-old man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a 50-year-old man dead.Police say it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in Kensington, on East Lehigh Avenue near Kensington Avenue. They say the driver of a black Dodge Charger, 2015-2020,  struck the pedestrian as he was trying to cross the street.Police released an image of a similar car. They say the actual car connected to the crime has front-end damage.The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.Investigators are looking for the vehicle. They also say some car parts were left on the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: At least 9 people shot in Philadelphia since beginning of 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The new year in Philadelphia began with multiple gunshot victims. Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least eight shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.The year started with an 87-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder in Port Richmond, police say. This incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday on the 3400 block of Salmon Street. She was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where she was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in this incident.In East Frankford, a 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey man charged for manslaughter in deadly teen stabbing

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey man was charged in connection to a deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on Sunday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced. Jonathan Flores-Chila, 20, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses and officials say he will be taken to Camden County Correctional Facility when he's released from the hospital. Flores-Chila allegedly fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy at around 2:54 a.m. on the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue. The teen was taken to Cooper University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.The teenager's identity is unknown at this time. 
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police identify Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.On Sunday, police identified the victim as Isheena Williams of Philadelphia. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Candlelight vigil held for woman killed in violent crash on Philadelphia street: 'She didn't deserve this'

PHILADELPHIA - The family of a woman who was killed by an erratic driver in a violent midday crash caught on camera gathered Friday for a candlelight vigil. Julia Abraham, 78, was sitting inside her Mercury Mariner on the 700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when police say a stolen Jeep slammed into her car and five others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 People, Including Police Officer, Injured in Olney Car Crash

A multi-vehicle car crash in the Olney section of North Philadelphia has left three people, including a police officer, injured, Philadelphia Police say. SkyForce10 was over the crash scene on the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where a Toyota was seen destroyed in the middle of the block, its front-end unrecognizable.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy