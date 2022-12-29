NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
APTOPIX Vikings Packers Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs from Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II for a 2-yard touchdown run in the second half on Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jim Polzin gives Packers an A- grade against Vikings
Offense Aaron Jones had runs of 14, 11 and 33 en route to a 111-yard performance. The passing game was nothing special. But, unlike his counterpart, Aaron Rodgers avoided turnovers and managed the game well. Defense Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shut down Justin Jefferson, limiting him to one catch for 15 yards. Having his No....
NFL Week 17 Preview: Vikings Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the NFC North matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFL.
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Instant analysis: Nixon's return, Barry's defense, Jones' running send Packers past Vikings
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 8-8 with a 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I liked The Packers fell in an early hole and the Vikings fans — there were a lot of them in attendance — were loud and proud. ...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Jul 29, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson (80) runs against defensive back Mike Ford (28) during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Photos: Packers rout Vikings to keep playoff hopes alive
Green Bay scores a 41-17 victory over rival Minnesota to improve to 8-8 with one game left in the regular season.
Cards turn to QB David Blough to start vs. Falcons
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough will start Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons after Colt McCoy experienced concussion symptoms late in the week. Coach Kliff Kingsburgy said Friday that Blough, 27, is getting the nod over Trace McSorley, who completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards with an interception in Arizona's 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Cardinals (4-11) have lost five straight and seven of their past eight contests. ...
Report: No suspension for Chargers S Derwin James
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will not be suspended by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit that sent him and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin into concussion protocol, ESPN reported Friday. James was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected for the hit on Dulin during the Chargers' 20-3 road win over the Colts on Monday. According to ESPN, the NFL considered a suspension before deciding against it, though...
Report: Broncos to be 'ultra aggressive' in coaching search
The Denver Broncos' ownership group will be "ultra aggressive" and do whatever it takes to hire the head coach it wants, ESPN reported Sunday. The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week after a 4-11 start. Denver has not been back to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season. The Walton-Penner group paid a record $4.65 billion for the franchise last summer and will...
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped rescue family from water landing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert hasn't taken a snap under center this season, but he sure was involved in a key play on Thursday. Gabbert and other bystanders helped rescue a man, his parents and a pilot after the helicopter in which they were traveling made an emergency landing off the coast of Davis Islands near Tampa at 5 p.m. ET. Hunter Happ, 28, said he heard a...
HaHa Clinton Dix Retires as Member of Packers
Former Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix retired as a member of the team on Friday.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Broncos helmet before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.newportplaintalk.com
Comments / 0