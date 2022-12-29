Chrissy Teigen Shares Must-See Throwback Photos Of John Legend

Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her husband John Legend 's birthday this week with the best throwback photos ever. On Wednesday, December 28th, she took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute for Legend's 44th birthday featuring childhood photos.

The first shows Legend as a toddler looking adorable in a Mickey Mouse shirt and flashing the camera a charmingly awkward smile. The second photo shows Legend posing for what looks like an elementary school photo. Teigen saved the best for last, with a photo of Legend as a baby innocently smiling up at the camera. "Happy birthday to the best man everyone knows," she wrote in the caption. "we love you too much!!!"

The couple's famous friends took to the comments to gush over the adorable photos of Legend. "I am flipping out how he is your kids. Like a sorcerer?" Mindy Kaling commented, pointing out the fact their kids Miles and Luna resemble him . "Or a “dad” I guess," Kaling hilariously added to her comment later.

Teigen and Legend are about to expand their family of four to a family of five. They first announced they were expecting a third child in early August . "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote in the emotional announcement post . "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"