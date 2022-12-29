ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mymoinfo.com

The Latest on New Park Hills Aquatic Center Project

(Park Hills) It’s looking like the summer of 2024 will be the opening of the new Park Hills Aquatic Center. Construction work is yet to happen but Mayor Stacey Easter says plans for the project continue to happen every few weeks. The mayor provides the latest update on this...
PARK HILLS, MO
FOX2Now

Places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 18 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Longtime Washington dress shop will be under new ownership in new year

After 40 years of running Wedding Creations bridal store on Fifth Street in Washington, sisters Margaret Kohne and Kathy Miller are trying on something new. Shirley Wiedemann, Kohne and Miller’s mother, sold the business to Elizabeth Buschjost and Presley Peterson, who will take over Wedding Creations’ operations effective January 2, while Miller and Kohne semi-retire to a downscaled, separate alterations business.
WASHINGTON, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022

The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Gov. Parson grants 21 pardons, commutes 2 sentences

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Governor Parson has granted 21 pardons and approved two commutes this month. Parson inherited nearly 3,700 pending clemency applications when he was sworn in. As Governor he has granted 434 pardons and approved 20 commutations, and denied or closed more than 1,800 applications. There are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk

As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a hit-and-run accident overnight in St. Louis. SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase

(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Body Found at St. Joe Park

(Park Hills, MO) The Major Case Squad is being assembled after a body was found in St. Joe State Park at Park Hills. Authorities aren't releasing any details at this time. Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland confirmed the discovery had been made. Stay tuned KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
PARK HILLS, MO
The Center Square

St. Louis' $9K guaranteed income program is Missouri's first

(The Center Square) – The city of St. Louis became Missouri’s first municipality to create a guaranteed basic income program when Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 116 into law. The bill gives authority to the city’s treasurer to negotiate and execute logistics contracts and permission to the comptroller for distributing $4 million in cash. Approximately 440 households meeting eligibility requirements will receive $500 per month for 18 months. An...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

