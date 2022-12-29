Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
The Latest on New Park Hills Aquatic Center Project
(Park Hills) It’s looking like the summer of 2024 will be the opening of the new Park Hills Aquatic Center. Construction work is yet to happen but Mayor Stacey Easter says plans for the project continue to happen every few weeks. The mayor provides the latest update on this...
Places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jefferson County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 18 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
St. Louis mayor signs 'guaranteed income' bill into law Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Wednesday signed the Working Families Bill into law, establishing Missouri's first guaranteed income program. Using $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, BB116 aims to support about 440 St. Louis families living in poverty, expand health care access and create new opportunities for local youth.
Washington Missourian
Longtime Washington dress shop will be under new ownership in new year
After 40 years of running Wedding Creations bridal store on Fifth Street in Washington, sisters Margaret Kohne and Kathy Miller are trying on something new. Shirley Wiedemann, Kohne and Miller’s mother, sold the business to Elizabeth Buschjost and Presley Peterson, who will take over Wedding Creations’ operations effective January 2, while Miller and Kohne semi-retire to a downscaled, separate alterations business.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri in 2023: As some companies leave downtowns for suburbs, what's next for office vacancies?
Across the country, some businesses are leaving cities behind to set up shop in suburban areas. In St. Louis, that trend is likely to continue into the new year, according to local commercial real estate agents. Several Missouri businesses left office space in 2022 for a number of reasons, including...
KMOV
Gov. Parson grants 21 pardons, commutes 2 sentences
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Governor Parson has granted 21 pardons and approved two commutes this month. Parson inherited nearly 3,700 pending clemency applications when he was sworn in. As Governor he has granted 434 pardons and approved 20 commutations, and denied or closed more than 1,800 applications. There are...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location officially closed
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department’s (JCHD) High Ridge location has closed its doors for the last time. Brianne Zwiener is the Public Communications Officer for the JCHD. She says they are updating all of their information to reflect the closure. My MO Info · KJ122922A.WAV. The...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
KMOV
1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a hit-and-run accident overnight in St. Louis. SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
kfmo.com
Body Found at St. Joe Park
(Park Hills, MO) The Major Case Squad is being assembled after a body was found in St. Joe State Park at Park Hills. Authorities aren't releasing any details at this time. Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland confirmed the discovery had been made. Stay tuned KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
MSHP trooper struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a crash in Crawford County Saturday that left a trooper seriously injured. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of Sullivan on South Outer Road, which runs alongside Interstate 44. According to...
St. Louis' $9K guaranteed income program is Missouri's first
(The Center Square) – The city of St. Louis became Missouri’s first municipality to create a guaranteed basic income program when Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 116 into law. The bill gives authority to the city’s treasurer to negotiate and execute logistics contracts and permission to the comptroller for distributing $4 million in cash. Approximately 440 households meeting eligibility requirements will receive $500 per month for 18 months. An...
mymoinfo.com
Central Boys, South Iron Girls Are Champions Of The Central Christmas Tournament
(Park Hills)The top seeded Central boys and the number on ranked and top seed South Iron girls claimed championships at the 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament in Park Hills Friday night on J-98 The Central boys knocked off six seed Hillsboro 72-61 to win their own tournament...
Bold Prediction: St. Louis City Sewer System Collapses
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
kjluradio.com
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
