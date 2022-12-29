ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

By Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhaxd_0jxuYFyY00

Dec 24, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Pete Rose, recipient of lifetime MLB ban for betting, places first legal sports bet in Ohio

Pete Rose, the all-time Major League Baseball hit king who received a lifetime ban from the sport for betting on games in which he managed, just placed the first legal sports bet in the history of the state of Ohio at Hard Rock Casino. The Buckeye state’s new sports gambling law took effect on January 1, though Gov. Mike DeWine initially signed it back in December 2021.  According to Spectrum News 1, George Goldhoff, property president of Hard Rock Casino, said: “Ohioans are crazy about their sports, they really love their sports, and we think it’s going to be quite popular.” He added, “The money that was being...
OHIO STATE
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy