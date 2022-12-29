ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

By Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Dec 24, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Jul 29, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson (80) runs against defensive back Mike Ford (28) during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Jim Polzin: The Packers have discovered their identity just in time

GREEN BAY — There were 7 minutes, 36 minutes remaining in a rout at Lambeau Field when Jordan Love entered the game for some mop-up duty. The seven snaps that followed were relatively meaningless in the grand scheme of developing a young backup quarterback, whose only job Sunday was to get the Green Bay Packers to the finish line. But Love’s cameo appearance in the Packers’ 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings got me thinking about something I was asked by a reader back in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Jim Polzin gives Packers an A- grade against Vikings

Offense Aaron Jones had runs of 14, 11 and 33 en route to a 111-yard performance. The passing game was nothing special. But, unlike his counterpart, Aaron Rodgers avoided turnovers and managed the game well. Defense Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shut down Justin Jefferson, limiting him to one catch for 15 yards. Having his No....
GREEN BAY, WI
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped rescue family from water landing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert hasn't taken a snap under center this season, but he sure was involved in a key play on Thursday. Gabbert and other bystanders helped rescue a man, his parents and a pilot after the helicopter in which they were traveling made an emergency landing off the coast of Davis Islands near Tampa at 5 p.m. ET. Hunter Happ, 28, said he heard a...
TAMPA, FL
Report: Jalen Hurts out Sunday but available in Week 18

Jalen Hurts will not play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints but the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is expected to return in Week 18 if needed, according to ESPN. Hurts was a limited practice participant on Thursday, the first time he has worked on the field since injuring his right shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. Hurts missed the Eagles' 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday due...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
