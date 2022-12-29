NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Broncos helmet before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL flexes Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
The NFL has flexed the Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars games to Saturday on the ESPN family of networks. The league will announce starting times for the rest of the Week 18 schedule Monday night.
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Jul 29, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson (80) runs against defensive back Mike Ford (28) during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
APTOPIX Vikings Packers Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs from Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II for a 2-yard touchdown run in the second half on Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay.
Jim Polzin: The Packers have discovered their identity just in time
GREEN BAY — There were 7 minutes, 36 minutes remaining in a rout at Lambeau Field when Jordan Love entered the game for some mop-up duty. The seven snaps that followed were relatively meaningless in the grand scheme of developing a young backup quarterback, whose only job Sunday was to get the Green Bay Packers to the finish line. But Love’s cameo appearance in the Packers’ 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings got me thinking about something I was asked by a reader back in...
Instant analysis: Nixon's return, Barry's defense, Jones' running send Packers past Vikings
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 8-8 with a 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I liked The Packers fell in an early hole and the Vikings fans — there were a lot of them in attendance — were loud and proud. ...
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin gives Packers an A- grade against Vikings
Offense Aaron Jones had runs of 14, 11 and 33 en route to a 111-yard performance. The passing game was nothing special. But, unlike his counterpart, Aaron Rodgers avoided turnovers and managed the game well. Defense Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shut down Justin Jefferson, limiting him to one catch for 15 yards. Having his No....
NFL Week 17 Preview: Vikings Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the NFC North matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFL.
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped rescue family from water landing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert hasn't taken a snap under center this season, but he sure was involved in a key play on Thursday. Gabbert and other bystanders helped rescue a man, his parents and a pilot after the helicopter in which they were traveling made an emergency landing off the coast of Davis Islands near Tampa at 5 p.m. ET. Hunter Happ, 28, said he heard a...
Report: Jalen Hurts out Sunday but available in Week 18
Jalen Hurts will not play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints but the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is expected to return in Week 18 if needed, according to ESPN. Hurts was a limited practice participant on Thursday, the first time he has worked on the field since injuring his right shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. Hurts missed the Eagles' 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday due...
HaHa Clinton Dix Retires as Member of Packers
Former Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix retired as a member of the team on Friday.
