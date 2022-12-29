Read full article on original website
What is the Law in Lafayette Concerning Fireworks?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New Year's Eve is approaching and fireworks will soon fill the sky. For some, fireworks represent celebration and fun. For others, it represents disturbance and aggravation. For pet owners, fireworks can cause anxiety for our furry friends and require pet owners to be extra vigilant...
Lafayette Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting Friday afternoon in Lafayette has sent one male victim to the hospital and has left police looking for a suspect. According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, responded to the shooting reported in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18 PM. Once on scene, officers found the male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. That victim was then sent to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
New Lafayette Restaurants We Have Got to Try in 2023
It's a pretty well-documented fact that we in south Louisiana love food. We have an amazing number of restaurants and shops throughout the Acadiana region devoted to Cajun cuisine, as well as Cajun takes on other regional foods. I have spent a fair amount of time in several places in...
2 Louisiana Teens Killed After Police Run Red Light During Chase
2 Louisiana teens were killed on Saturday after a police officer allegedly ran a red light during a high-speed chase and crashed into their vehicle. The two girls, aged 17 and 16, were not involved in the chase. According to WBRZ, the officer was involved in a high-speed chase of...
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
St. Martinville Man Dies in Christmas Eve Crash
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It was a tragic holiday for one man from St. Martinville as he died in a single-vehicle crash shortly after 12:00 a.m. on December 24th. Louisiana State Police say the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits of St. Martinville in St. Martin Parish. Troopers say the victim's pickup truck ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree, and became engulfed in flames. The reason why is still under investigation.
Developing Lafayette – New Pottery Store Coming
Our friends over at Developing Lafayette have a firm finger on the pulse of what is happening in Acadiana - and they've broken the story of a new shop on its way. In what sounds like "Painting With a Twist" on steroids, a new pottery shop is going to be opening on the Boulevard in Lafayette.
Baton Rouge Store Clerk Who Doused Homeless Person With Water Identified, Has Lengthy Criminal Record
Things went from bad to worse for a Baton Rouge store clerk who was identified and issued a misdemeanor summons after pouring water on a homeless woman in freezing weather conditions. Kasey Weber, 33, of Livingston Parish has been charged with simple battery for drenching a homeless woman with a...
Checks Stolen, Altered, From Rayne Post Office Drop Box
This is the time of year when money is tight for a lot of folks. Most people I know are living paycheck-to-paycheck, and trying to pay the bills AND give your kids a nice Christmas is tough for many. Imagine the frustration that comes when you think you've taken care...
Ring in the New Year by Setting Goals, Not by Making Resolutions
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) -It's time to say goodbye to 2022 and to say hello to 2023!. Raise your hand if you've made a resolution at this time of the year before. And, if you have, how many of them have you actually followed through to completion?. According to discoverhappyhabits.com,...
26th Annual New Year’s Noon Carnival Countdown Set for Dec. 31 at Children’s Museum of Acadiana
If you have kiddos, this is probably the best way to ring in the New Year -- with a carnival and a countdown at noon instead of midnight. The Children's Museum of Acadiana will be hosting its 26th annual New Year's Noon Carnival Countdown on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
URGENT – These Dogs Have Until Friday to Find a Family
I hate the fact that we have to share posts like this one, but it's a reality - shelters can't keep dogs forever. They need you. They need a loving family. They need a warm, safe, loving home. They need kids to play with, belly rubs, and treats for being a "good boy".
