Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Legislators Sworn Into Office
In a joint ceremony with the Broome County Sheriff, local Republican legislators took their oath of office. 10 Republicans claimed seats in the legislature this past election, taking the majority of Broome's 15 districts. The inauguration was led by Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, with the oath itself delivered by County Judge Joseph Cawley.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fred Akshar Sworn In As Broome County Sheriff
As the new year settles in, elected officials at the local and state level were sworn into office. In Broome County, dozens of Republican leaders gathered to welcome a new sheriff. Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar took his oath in a joint ceremony, along with members of the county legislature....
Protest planned outside Vestal IHOP
A former general manager is organizing a protest against the owners of the IHOP on the Vestal Parkway, alleging a staffing model that threatened health and safety.
Man indicted for assaulting worker at Arnot Ogden
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for multiple charges following an incident in October 2022 where he’s said to have assaulted and choked a woman working at the facility. The indictment claims that Ioane L. Werner is being indicted on two counts of Assault in the […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham
Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
14850.com
Binghamton man arrested for attempted robbery and weapons charge after displaying a rifle at west end store
Police say officers responding to a report that a man had entered the Dandy Mini Mart in Ithaca’s west end “with an AR style rifle and pointed it at the cashier” were able to locate a man nearby who matched the description of the suspect after he had fled the store.
14850.com
Vehicle damage discovered in the wake of northside shots fired call, say police
No one was located in the area when Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Ithaca Police Department officers responded to “multiple calls for shots fired” in the area of North Cayuga Street near Jay Street in the early hours of Friday morning, but police say they later learned that two vehicles parked on Jay Street had been struck with gunfire.
Death on I-81
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Discovery Center Hosts Annual New Year's Eve Extravaganza
At the Discovery Center, New Year's Eve is celebrated with an international twist. Ukraine, Turkey, and South Korea all shared the stage at this year's New Year's Eve Extravaganza -- an annual event by the center. Three "balloon drops" were held in-place of the traditional ball drop -- with one for each country.
localsyr.com
State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
cnycentral.com
Madison County man arrested, charged with more than 100 counts of rape in Southern Tier
PAINTED POST, N.Y. — The New York State Police have arrested Lauren S. Brooks, 51, of West Edmeston, Madison County following an investigation about allegations he had inappropriate contact with a minor while he lived in Steuben County. Brooks has been arraigned on the following incidents of contact which...
wxhc.com
Helicopter Responds to Serious Crash on Route 281 in Homer
Around 10:30 last night, December 28th, a serious vehicle crash occurred near Route 281 and the I81 Connector just outside the Village of Homer. Emergency responders reported there were four patients, two were unconscious, a helicopter was immediately called as the patients were listed as critical as first responders arrived on scene.
cortlandvoice.com
4 youth involved in car crash, leaving one dead (NYSP press release)
The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Cortland County. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St., in the Town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281, when the SUV failed to comply. Both the SUV and vehicle that the Deputy was operating, lost control and crashed, after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
"Frozen in Time Ball Drop" Draws Young Crowd to Animal Adventure Park
For a few hours, Animal Adventure Park was transported to a magical setting in its annual "Frozen in Time Ball Drop." Ushering in the new year were two "princesses" -- Anna and Elsa -- who sung songs and danced with the children around them. By noon, the ball drop began -- 12 hours early.
cortlandvoice.com
County Recycling Center: ‘Do not put glass’ in recycling totes
The Cortland County Recycling Center is asking county residents to not put glass in recycling totes, according to a notice. Glass can now be disposed of in trash bins or brought to the county recycling center on Pendleton Street. The notice stated that the recycling center has an alternative use for glass.
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals items from convenience store
A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Black Bears Take Down Watertown in New Years Eve Matinee, Gjurich Scores 300th Career Goal
On Saturday, the Binghamton Black Bears outpaced the Watertown Wolves with a 7-3 win in a special New Years Eve game which kicked off at 5 p.m. The highlight of the night happened with just two minutes left in the 2nd period, when Tyler Gjurich tallied his 300th career goal to make it 5-2 Binghamton. Nikita Ivashkin notched a hattrick, while Tyson Kirkby added two goals.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Oxford Girl's Basketball Soars Past Harpursville at Home
Oxford came into the week ranked fourth in NYS Class D and then scored 30 points in the third quarter to soar past Harpursville, 58-36. Madalyn Barrows scored a game-high 18, Ella Kelsey poured in 15.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Seton Boy's Basketball Battles With Corning in Palmer Tournament Championship
Seton battled with Double-A Corning in the Palmer Tournament Championship game, falling in overtime 74-63. Drew Erickson scored an astounding 38.
Comments / 0