Texas-Side Officers Show Off New TXK150 Commemorative Badges
New Year, new badge... check out the bling on the Texarkana Texas-side police officers in the next few days. Texarkana is getting ready to commemorate the sesquicentennial anniversary of its founding in the new year with TXK150 celebrations all year long, the Texas-side police officers will be showing it off on their uniforms as well with a new commemorative badge.
Texarkana New Year Reminder – Fireworks Are Dangerous And Illegal
It doesn't matter how many times we remind you, some people still seem to forget about the whole "illegal-fireworks-inside-the-city-limits" thing. It's true, and it can cost you money and more. Fireworks are fun, fireworks are loud, and fireworks make you say funny things like Ooooo and Ahhhhh. But fireworks are...
Governor Abbott Announces Tech Education Grants Include Texarkana College
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced today 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission to public community, state, and technical colleges across the state, including our own Texarkana College. These grants will be used to purchase the necessary...
Salvation Army Opens Warming Station Inclement Weather Shelter For Cold Snap
As we all try to brace ourselves and make preparations of the artic blast of sub-freezing temperatures arriving in the Texarkana area this week, the Salvation Army in Texarkana is preparing too. They are working hard to help the homeless in our area to provide them with shelter and a warm, safe place to get out of the cold. This will be available day and night.
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating 2 Women on Santa’s Very Naughty List
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in identifying and locating two women who are allegedly accused of stealing from a woman at a local store earlier this month. According to a Facebook post from the TTPD back on Monday, December 5, a woman started to distract an elderly woman that was shopping at Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. While one woman was doing the distracting another woman was able to grab the victim's wallet out of her purse. It wasn't until the victim went to pay for her purchases that she realized her wallet was missing.
Stay Up to Date With Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Long Celebration
Get ready Texarkana to celebrate our town's Sesquicentennial next year. The Sesquicentennial Committee, also known as TXK150, is in the process of making a calendar and website that will keep everyone informed of the TXK150 events that are being planned throughout the year. The TXK150 website will partner up with...
‘Cookies With Santa’ Saturday In Texarkana
Bring the kids to have cookies with Santa on Saturday from 11 am until 2 pm in Texarkana. Your kids can have cookies with Santa on Saturday at Dot's Ace Hardware in Texarkana. This is what Dot's Ace Hardware had to say about this upcoming event for the kids:. The.
Have Breakfast With Santa And Help A Great Texarkana Organization
Greater Texarkana Autism Awareness will have "Breakfast with Santa" on Saturday, December 17 from 8 am until 10 am at Longhorn Steakhouse in Texarkana. This is what the Greater Texarkana Autism Awareness group had t say about this Saturday's event:. Pancake breakfast with breakfast meat and juice. Santa will be...
Enjoy a Free December Movie Night Out ‘Polar Express’ Saturday Dec 17
There are so many great Christmas movies to watch every year. There is a Christmas movie that has really become a serious tradition to watch over the past few years and that one is all about the magic of Christmas. The Polar Express and you can see it free this...
What’s It Like Being A Cop? Find Out In TAPD ‘Citizens Police Academy’
There's no question being a Police Officer is one of the toughest jobs there is. But how curious are you? Curious enough to do a course called the Texarkana Arkansas Citizens Police Academy?. Don't worry, you won't have to make any actual arrests or be put in truly harmful situations,...
Texarkana Police Seeking Christmas Day Murder Suspect – Can You Help?
Texarkana Arkansas Police are warning area residents to be on the lookout for this Christmas Day murder suspect. Arkansas-side police Criminal Investigation Division has issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tarus Walker. Walker is a black male, stands 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Walker is wanted for Capitol Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person.
Just in Time for Christmas New Store Opens in Texarkana
There are only 14 days until Christmas and if you have been holiday shopping, I have some great news to tell you about in Texarkana. Skechers is now open in their new store at 3325 Mall Drive, the former location of Pier 1 Imports, adjacent to Burlington's, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Announcing The 2023 Bridal Fair, Get Your Tickets Now
If you are planning a wedding next year, thinking about the possibility of a wedding or you just love weddings, then it's time to get your tickets for the 2023 Bridal Fair. The 2023 Bridal fair is presented by Dots Rentals and Sales and will be held on Saturday, January 21 at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Cowhorn Creek.
Crews to Prepare Bridges & Roads in Texarkana Area For Icy Winter Weather
With the sub-freezing temperatures on the way and a chance of winter weather in our area on Thursday, TxDOT is getting crews out to start pretreating all bridges and overpasses in the TxDot district. Bridges and overpasses will be treated with brine starting on Wednesday, December 21. TxDot crews also...
You Can Check Out 10 Great Bands This Weekend In Texarkana
From some great Classic Rock to Country and even a little Blues, you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
OSBI Investigating Homicide Involving Teenagers In McCurtain County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting an investigation in McCurtain County where authorities say a fight between teenagers led to a deadly shooting Saturday morning. The Idabel Police Department says the fight was between two teenagers and a group of teenagers near 2500 SE Washington St. in Idabel...
Enjoy Holiday Music at ‘Christmas at The Perot’ Sunday December 11
It's that time of year when you want to listen to all your favorite Christmas songs. Get ready for a Texarkana tradition this Sunday afternoon at the Historic Perot Theatre in downtown Texarkana. You will hear your favorites performed by the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra led by conductor Philip Mann and...
CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
Washington Gains Overwhelming Support To Lead Texarkana Chamber
The board of directors for the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously during its regularly scheduled November board meeting, to name Denis Washington to the position of president and CEO of the Chamber. Mr. Washington has been serving as interim president and CEO since May of this year.
Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef
We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
