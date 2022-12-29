ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texas-Side Officers Show Off New TXK150 Commemorative Badges

New Year, new badge... check out the bling on the Texarkana Texas-side police officers in the next few days. Texarkana is getting ready to commemorate the sesquicentennial anniversary of its founding in the new year with TXK150 celebrations all year long, the Texas-side police officers will be showing it off on their uniforms as well with a new commemorative badge.
TEXARKANA, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Salvation Army Opens Warming Station Inclement Weather Shelter For Cold Snap

As we all try to brace ourselves and make preparations of the artic blast of sub-freezing temperatures arriving in the Texarkana area this week, the Salvation Army in Texarkana is preparing too. They are working hard to help the homeless in our area to provide them with shelter and a warm, safe place to get out of the cold. This will be available day and night.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating 2 Women on Santa’s Very Naughty List

Texarkana Texas Police need your help in identifying and locating two women who are allegedly accused of stealing from a woman at a local store earlier this month. According to a Facebook post from the TTPD back on Monday, December 5, a woman started to distract an elderly woman that was shopping at Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. While one woman was doing the distracting another woman was able to grab the victim's wallet out of her purse. It wasn't until the victim went to pay for her purchases that she realized her wallet was missing.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana Police Seeking Christmas Day Murder Suspect – Can You Help?

Texarkana Arkansas Police are warning area residents to be on the lookout for this Christmas Day murder suspect. Arkansas-side police Criminal Investigation Division has issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tarus Walker. Walker is a black male, stands 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Walker is wanted for Capitol Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Announcing The 2023 Bridal Fair, Get Your Tickets Now

If you are planning a wedding next year, thinking about the possibility of a wedding or you just love weddings, then it's time to get your tickets for the 2023 Bridal Fair. The 2023 Bridal fair is presented by Dots Rentals and Sales and will be held on Saturday, January 21 at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Cowhorn Creek.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday

CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana, AR
