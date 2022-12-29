Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue
In memoriam: Remembering the Cubs we lost in 2022
At year’s end, it’s a good time to reflect and remember those that we lost throughout the year. In the baseball world in general: Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry and notables Maury Wills, Joel Horlen and Tom Browning, as well as the greatest baseball broadcaster ever, Vin Scully.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Joe Garagiola edition
St. Louis Cardinal catcher Joe Garagiola slides into third base during fifth inning of the Cardinals-Chicago Cubs baseball game Sept. 23. Umpire Larry Goetz (right) watches as Cubs third sacker Stan Hack makes the out. Mike Gonzales (25) Cardinal coach, looks on. Once again, from a 1940s era photo, we...
Pete Rose, recipient of lifetime MLB ban for betting, places first legal sports bet in Ohio
Pete Rose, the all-time Major League Baseball hit king who received a lifetime ban from the sport for betting on games in which he managed, just placed the first legal sports bet in the history of the state of Ohio at Hard Rock Casino. The Buckeye state’s new sports gambling law took effect on January 1, though Gov. Mike DeWine initially signed it back in December 2021. According to Spectrum News 1, George Goldhoff, property president of Hard Rock Casino, said: “Ohioans are crazy about their sports, they really love their sports, and we think it’s going to be quite popular.” He added, “The money that was being...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ two for the road
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. No top ten lists or anything like that here....
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ New Year’s ‘revolutions’ and other stories
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Happy New Year, to those of you who celebrate....
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Most wins by team in a season, Part 5
Fifth and last in a series of posts. On Friday, Sept. 21, 1906, the Cubs withstood a ninth-inning rally and beat the Giants, 5-4, at the Polo Grounds in New York. That victory, described in the previous post, was the Cubs’ 107th of the season. With it, they reclaimed...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: 1940s play at the plate edition
The Run That Won. Chicago: Erv Dusak, St. Louis Cardinals, scores the winning ninth-inning run, the only run scored in the game with the Cubs, McCullough. Ralph La Pointe’s ninth-inning double carried the Cards to a 1-0 victory. Why McCullough didn’t rate a first name in Getty’s description we’ll...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
More about new scheduling format
Several months ago, I published a post about how Major League Baseball botched the new scheduling format that will debut in 2023. MLB could have had every team play the same number of games against each opponent as its division rivals in 161 of 162 games:. 14 vs. each team...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Remembering an icon
I’m just going to take a few words here to remember Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or as he was known to the entire world, Pelé, who died yesterday at the age of 82. I’m not old enough to remember Pelé’s glory days, but I do remember the big deal that it was when he came to play in the US, event though he was past his prime. He was the Babe Ruth of soccer, except that Pelé’s fame circled the entire globe.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs should make Adbert Alzolay their closer. Here’s why.
I’ve been riding the “Adbert Alzolay for Closer” train for quite some time, so I thought now would be a good time to explain my reasoning. While I obviously have zero personal influence over David Ross’ pitching choices, this is one I hope he and the rest of Cubs management make for 2023.
