Trial begins two years after newlywed was beheaded by metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah
Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo. The tragic...
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
California couple killed in Yosemite National Park rockslide identified by park officials
A married couple from San Jose, California, was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials said.
This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best remote vacation spots.
Grand Canyon National Park: A deeper look at a world-famous landmark
More than a site to observe, the Grand Canyon has a rich cultural landscape that has been lived in and seen by many groups of people. It's one of the largest tourist attractions in the U.S.
19 Most Popular Mountain Vacation Rentals In The U.S. (2022)
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Picture this: You’re sipping coffee in front of a warm fireplace as you gaze out floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the surrounding snow-covered mountain caps. It is the perfect whimsical setting to disconnect from daily life and reconnect with nature. Whether to hike in the summertime or ski the slopes in the winter, our readers flocked to the mountains this year. From the Sierra Nevadas in California to the Rockies in Colorado, the Great Smokies in Tennessee, and the Poconos in Pennsylvania, here are the 19 most popular vacation homes in the mountains from 2022.
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
The Best Swimming Holes in Arizona
The Grand Canyon, the cactus-filled Sonoran Desert, and the rocky red landscape of the appropriately called Red Rock State Park may all be found in the bright southwestern state of Arizona. There is scenery worthy of any western film, as well as a meteor crater that boggles the mind. There...
National Parks to Visit in December
If you're looking for a winter escape, consider visiting one of America's National Parks. Each offers its own unique beauty and charm, and with temperatures in the 50s and 60s in December, they're perfect for a quick getaway. Here are our top five National Parks to Visit in December.
Joshua Tree National Park Travel Guide & Itinerary
A short drive from the glitz and glamor of Palm Springs, a visit to Joshua Tree National Park is an essential ingredient of any California Road Trip. Yes, an endless supply of Joshua trees will keep your camera busy, but the park’s unique desert landscape is not to be overlooked. In this Joshua Tree National Park travel guide and itinerary, we’ll explore the best ways of visiting this desert gem.
The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas
The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
Best Time To Visit Antelope Canyon – Plan Your Trip for 2023
Are you wondering when the best time to visit Antelope Canyon is? Then you’ve come to the right place!. This article is going to tell you all about when is the best time to visit Antelope Canyon. We’ll give you a breakdown of each month so that you’ll know exactly when is the best time to go to Antelope Canyon- no guesswork involved!
In Focus: Saguaro National Park
There may be no more iconic plant in the United States than the stately and stoic saguaro cactus. These beautiful cacti can grow up to 40’ tall and live to be 150 years old. They won’t start growing arms until they are 75 years old and some will grow many arms in their lives. Most of the natural habitat of the saguaro is in the Sonoran Desert which straddles the U.S./Mexico border.
See Inside The ONLY Train That Goes To The Grand Canyon
Did you know you can take a train to the Grand Canyon? In this video Mike Downie, better known as YouTuber DownieLive, continues his journey across the continent. He travels from the southernmost to the northernmost train station in America. But his bucket-list trip on the Grand Canyon Railway doesn’t end quite the way he expects.
What is Monument Valley Known For?
People come from all over the country to take a Monument Valley tour because of the unique and iconic beauty of the park’s geological formations, which have been popularized by decades of Hollywood movies and advertisements shot in the park. Monument Valley’s Hollywood story starts during the late 1920s, in the middle of the Great Depression. The Depression had hit the Navajo community particularly hard, and the tribe was desperate for a new source of income. A local businessman named Harry Goulding traveled to Los Angeles on behalf of the Navajo, and a mixture of persistence and dumb luck allowed him to meet with famous director John Ford. Ford was impressed by Goulding’s photographs of Monument Valley, and the rest is history.
