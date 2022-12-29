NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL flexes Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
The NFL has flexed the Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars games to Saturday on the ESPN family of networks. The league will announce starting times for the rest of the Week 18 schedule Monday night.
Jim Polzin: The Packers have discovered their identity just in time
GREEN BAY — There were 7 minutes, 36 minutes remaining in a rout at Lambeau Field when Jordan Love entered the game for some mop-up duty. The seven snaps that followed were relatively meaningless in the grand scheme of developing a young backup quarterback, whose only job Sunday was to get the Green Bay Packers to the finish line. But Love’s cameo appearance in the Packers’ 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings got me thinking about something I was asked by a reader back in...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Broncos helmet before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin gives Packers an A- grade against Vikings
Offense Aaron Jones had runs of 14, 11 and 33 en route to a 111-yard performance. The passing game was nothing special. But, unlike his counterpart, Aaron Rodgers avoided turnovers and managed the game well. Defense Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shut down Justin Jefferson, limiting him to one catch for 15 yards. Having his No....
Wild Mike Tomlin record stays alive after big SNF win
Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been as steady as any head coach in NFL history during his time with the team and proved it with a big win over the Baltimore Ravens to keep their playoff hopes alive. It was a struggle all night for the Steelers offensively, but rookie quarterback Kenny Read more... The post Wild Mike Tomlin record stays alive after big SNF win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
APTOPIX Vikings Packers Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs from Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II for a 2-yard touchdown run in the second half on Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay.
NFL Week 17 Preview: Vikings Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the NFC North matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFL.
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Jul 29, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson (80) runs against defensive back Mike Ford (28) during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cards turn to QB David Blough to start vs. Falcons
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough will start Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons after Colt McCoy experienced concussion symptoms late in the week. Coach Kliff Kingsburgy said Friday that Blough, 27, is getting the nod over Trace McSorley, who completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards with an interception in Arizona's 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Cardinals (4-11) have lost five straight and seven of their past eight contests. ...
Eagles list Jalen Hurts (shoulder) as doubtful for Sunday
Quarterback Gardner Minshew gets ready to make his second straight start on Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles officially listing Jalen Hurts as doubtful on Friday. There had been some optimism that Hurts could return from a sprained right shoulder after he threw the ball with velocity and accuracy in Thursday's practice. That door was all but closed on Friday, however, as the MVP candidate was a limited participant in Friday's...
Report: Broncos to be 'ultra aggressive' in coaching search
The Denver Broncos' ownership group will be "ultra aggressive" and do whatever it takes to hire the head coach it wants, ESPN reported Sunday. The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week after a 4-11 start. Denver has not been back to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season. The Walton-Penner group paid a record $4.65 billion for the franchise last summer and will...
Report: Jalen Hurts out Sunday but available in Week 18
Jalen Hurts will not play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints but the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is expected to return in Week 18 if needed, according to ESPN. Hurts was a limited practice participant on Thursday, the first time he has worked on the field since injuring his right shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. Hurts missed the Eagles' 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday due...
