Hudson River rail tunnel construction in NYC starting in 2023 with $292M federal grant, Schumer says

A $292 million federal grant will let construction work begin in the coming months on the Manhattan side of the new Hudson River rail tunnels linking Penn Station to New Jersey, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Thursday.

The grant will cover about half the $600 million cost of building the concrete casing of a box tunnel that will carry trains beneath Hudson Yards in and out of Penn Station as part of the Gateway Program .

Schumer said the money “will energize the vital Gateway Tunnel project. This massive amount of funds will mean construction on a critical element of the project can begin in 2023.”

The box tunnel will be the first significant construction on the Hudson River tunnel portion of the long-delayed Gateway project , which includes construction of two new rail tunnels beneath the river and the rehabilitation of the existing rail tunnels, which opened in 1910 during the administration of President William Howard Taft.

Concrete tunnel casing leading west from Penn Station to Tenth Ave. is complete. The federal grant announced by Schumer will fund extension of the concrete tunnel casing from Tenth Ave. to west of Eleventh Ave., said Stephen Sigmund, a Gateway Program spokesman.

The Hudson Tunnel portion of the project, with an estimated price tag of about $16.1 billion, will link Penn Station to the Secaucus station in New Jersey, 4½ miles away.

The Hudson tunnels are part of the overall Gateway project, which is estimated to cost $30 billion in all, including new tracks and bridges west of Secaucus. When construction is complete in the 2030s, four tracks will be available to trains between Newark and New York.

Gateway has encountered years of delays — including during the administration of former President Donald Trump, whose Transportation Department made Gateway a “medium-low” priority .

“Despite needless political delay because of the former president, the Gateway project — which our economy depends upon — is now advancing and seeing the federal dollars that fuel major construction,” Schumer said.

The $292 million allocated to the box tunnel is the largest award to date from a federal Department of Transportation grant program included in the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Gateway Program is one of a number of projects aimed at modernizing Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, which connects New York to Boston and Washington.